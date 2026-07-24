Yellow Claw

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With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.
khrisd

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Yellow Claw
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Yellow Claw Connects with DJ Snake on "Public Enemy"

The single will land on Yellow Claw's upcoming album, 'New Blood.'

Joshua Espinoza2969 days ago
Steve Aoki
Music

Premiere: Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, Gucci Mane, and T-Pain Get "Lit" in New Video

Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, and T-Pain turn up in the video for "Lit."

edwinortiz3265 days ago
Steve Aoki "Lit" f/ Gucci Mane and T Pain
Music

Listen to Steve Aoki's New Single "Lit" f/ Gucci Mane and T-Pain

Steve Aoki has delivered another single off his upcoming album 'Kolony,' set to drop later this month.

Joshua Espinoza3305 days ago
Yellow Claw
Music

Premiere: Watch Yellow Claw's New Video for "Open" f/ Moksi and Jonna Fraser

Yellow Claw share their new video for "Open."

edwinortiz3350 days ago
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Premiere: San Holo and Yellow Claw Link Up on "Alright"

This is a certified banger.

Khal3834 days ago
Fellow
Music

Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - "Legends (Fellow Remix)"

Now here's some nu nu from someone I don't hear near enough music from. I've been a fan of Fellow for some time now and it's been damn near half a yea

brenttactic4237 days ago
yellow claw white
Music

Yellow Claw Signs to 4th and B'Way

In a move that's a likely sign of things to come for 2015, Dutch trap-friendly production trio Yellow Claw have signed a label deal with Universal Rec

marcuskdowling4239 days ago
gent jawns never dies rmx
Music

PREMIERE: Yellow Claw ft. Lil Eddie - "Never Dies (Gent & Jawns Remix)"

Back in July, Yellow Claw and Mad Decent hit us with the Amsterdam Trap Music Vol. 2, showcasing once again that this Dutch crew were heads above the rest when it came to that proper trap sound. This time, the trap sound is coming from DMV duo Gent & Jawns, who punch up "Never Dies" with some of that homegrown trap pressure. Everything that made the original perfect is there remains, but these two give the rhythm a bit of a futuristic punching up, allowing for maximum turn up.

khrisd4280 days ago
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Watch the Anti-Drug PSA Video That is Yellow Claw, Diplo, LNY TNZ, and Waka Flocka's "Techno"

Well, here's the moment we were all waiting for/afraid of/applauding wildly that someone had the common sense to put a video like this on the market.

marcuskdowling4314 days ago
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Diplo and Skrillex Booked for New Year's Eve 2014 Show at Madison Square Garden [UPDATE]

With more EDM acts booking Madison Square Garden for their tours, it's becoming kind of a mini-EDM mecca for the stars that can fill it. While This news shouldn't come as a surprise, word just hit the wire that Diplo and Skrillex will be headlining a massive New Year's Eve party at The Garden. This extravaganza will not only feature sets from Diplo and Skrillex separately, but they'll also be performing as Jack U.

khrisd4331 days ago
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Yellow Claw - "DKNY"

The Dutch kings of global bass music Yellow Claw take Biggie's "Hypnotize" and refashion it into a twerk banger that should make the asses of the club

walmerc4350 days ago
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Download Yellow Claw's Mixtape No. 7

Yellow Claw is pretty damn smart. They're the kind of crew that has such a solid catalog of bits that just the mere mention of their name can send som

khrisd4513 days ago
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PREMIERE: Ricky Blaze ft. Chelley - "Take Ya Money (Yellow Claw Remix)"

I don't know if I want the kind of rude girl ting that involves someone f**king me then taking my money. I mean, Chelley sounds like a doll, but why d

khrisd4530 days ago
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Half a Dozen Free Downloads From Yellow Claw

Dutch electronic bass music wunderkinds Yellow Claw are that amazing combination of quantity and quality that is so hard to find. It's perfect because

walmerc4530 days ago

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