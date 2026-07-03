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More than a model/actress, TNT's 'Claw' star Karrueche Tran shares her thoughts on everything from abortion and a society's impact on young girl's body image—including her own. In an open and honest interview, Karrueche lets us into her world and her plans for taking over Hollywood.
Whitney Friedlander

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Life

Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Hello Kitty Claw Machine, Video Shows

The boy climbed into the machine because he wanted one of the toys inside.

Joe Price898 days ago

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