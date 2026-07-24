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Person stands between rows of boxed supplies and a folding table in a logistics area
Style

YZY Gap Pop-Up Sale Shut Down by LAPD Over Suspected Theft: ‘This Merchandise Has Been Stolen From Ye’ (UPDATE)

A video showing American Apparel founder Dov Charney, who was hired as the CEO of Yeezy in 2023, informing the crowd the merch was stolen surfaced online.

Joe Price863 days ago
kanye west on yesjulz instagram live
Music

Kanye West Names Everyone From Hitler to Jay-Z in 'Vultures' Party Diatribe

The moment came during a party and last-minute recording session for Ye's Ty Dolla Sign collab project 'Vultures,' which features verses from daughter North West.

Trace William Cowen954 days ago
Style

Kanye West Named in $2 Million Gap Complaint After Company Was Sued by Building Owner Over ‘Unapproved Modifications’

Despite initially being slated to span a decade, Ye and Gap ended their partnership after just two years last September.

Trace William Cowen1159 days ago
kanye yeezy gap deal ended
Style

Gap ‘Taking Immediate Steps’ to Remove Yeezy Gap Product From Stores Following Kanye's Anti-Semitic Remarks

The latest statement from Gap, which also confirmed the shutdown of the official Yeezy Gap site, arrives on the same day as the Adidas deal termination.

Trace William Cowen1370 days ago
Ye is seen walking outdoors
Style

Balenciaga Reportedly Ends Relationship With Kanye West, No Plans for ‘Future Projects’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West's work with the Kering-owned fashion house had been extensive, including Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Trace William Cowen1374 days ago
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Supreme x Irak Box Logo T-shirt Earsnot Handstyle
Style

Best Style Releases: Supreme, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, and More

Supreme Fall 2022 T-shirts, Salehe Bembury Crocs, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, Menace, and more great releases are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Lei Takanashi1396 days ago
Yeezy Gap Timeline Kanye West
Style

A Timeline of Yeezy Gap: Why Kanye West’s Deal With Gap Fell Apart and What’s Next

Yeezy Gap was supposed to be a 10-year deal between Kanye West and Gap. Here’s a complete timeline of events that explains how it started and ended in two years

Lei Takanashi1403 days ago
Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launches a new campaign
Style

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Launches Part 2

The “creative exploration” headed by Ye and Demna launches Part Two, complete with new visuals from Raphael Bliss and styling by Betsy Johnson.

Trace William Cowen1403 days ago
Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Style

Kanye West Says He Wants to Move on From Gap Deal: 'They My New Baby Mamas'

In a new interview, the artist formerly known as Kanye West further details his frustrations with current arrangements and vows to "go it alone."

Trace William Cowen1413 days ago
Kanye West looking at a cellular telephone
Style

Kanye West: 'Gap Held a Meeting About Me Without Me?'

A day after Yeezy Gap teased its upcoming Balenciaga collaboration, Kanye took to Instagram to call out Gap for allegedly holding a meeting without him.

Brad Callas1425 days ago
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Ye is seen in a Fox News interview
Style

Kanye Talks Discourse Around Presentation of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Following ‘Trash Bag’ Criticism

Speaking with Fox News, of all places, Ye is seen addressing the discourse surrounding the in-store presentation of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Trace William Cowen1438 days ago
Yeezy Gap Pop Up Los Angeles 2022
Style

Will Yeezy Save Gap?

Yeezy Gap is now officially in Gap stores, but can a Kanye West collaboration revitalize the beloved brand that has struggled to grow for nearly two decades?

Lei Takanashi1461 days ago
Kanye looking to the side for news pic
Style

Kanye West Responds to Report of Demna Saying Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collab Is ‘Over' (UPDATE)

Ye responded to a ‘New York Times’ article in which Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, reportedly said that the YGEBB collaboration was done with. 

Trace William Cowen1462 days ago
yeezy gap in retail stores for first time
Style

Ye's Yeezy Gap to Be Available in Stores for First Time, Takeover of Gap's Times Square Flagship Unveiled

The Times Square flagship takeover commemorates a new chapter for the larger Yeezy Gap experience, which began with a deal announcement in 2020.

Trace William Cowen1466 days ago

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