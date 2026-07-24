Yayoi Kusama

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Yayoi Kusama Has Just Been Named the Most Popular Living Artist of 2014

"The Art Newspaper" announced that Yayoi Kusama is the most popular living artist today.

Joshua Espinoza4128 days ago
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Yayoi Kusama Becomes the Most Expensive Living Female Artist During Record-Breaking $853 Million Night at Christie's

The contemporary art auction ended with $853 million in sales and new records for several artists.

andrewlasane4272 days ago
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The BBC Made a Documentary About Rad Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama

And it's amazing. Take a look at some of her work here.

Megan Munro4335 days ago
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Two New York City Galleries Host One Group Show: "Stay in Love"

Lisa Cooley and Laurel Gitlen present.

Dale Eisinger4583 days ago
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There Is a Mob Outside David Zwirner Gallery to See Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Rooms Right Now

This year is the trend of waiting in line for art shows.

Leigh Silver4600 days ago
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Watch Yayoi Kusama Talk About Her New Exhibition "I Who Have Arrived in Heaven"

A Japanese artist explores the themes of life and death with vivid and intriguing imagery.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4619 days ago
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Dry Off With New Art Production Fund Towels By Ryan McGinley and Yayoi Kusama

For a cause better than simply toweling down.

Dale Eisinger4638 days ago
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Yayoi Kusama Opens an Otherworldly Exhibition at David Zwirner Gallery

Featuring two mirrored infinity rooms.

andrewlasane4638 days ago
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Yayoi Kusama Speaks on Camera in New Nowness Clip (Video)

Hear her talk about her message as an artist.

Justin Ray4775 days ago
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Norway Gets a Taste of Yayoi Kusama's "Dots Obsession"

She writes, "Forget yourself. Become one with eternity. Become part of your environment."

Justin Ray4812 days ago
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Louis Vuitton Unveils Collaborations With Retna, Os Gemeos, and Aiko

The luxury fashion house stays collaborating with the streets.

Teofilo Killip4923 days ago
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Inside The Louis Vuitton & Kusama Concept Store At Selfridges

More of her signature polka dots.

Cedar Pasori5072 days ago
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Watch Louis Vuitton’s NYC Flagship Store Get Transformed For The Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

A mini installation is now up at the 5th Ave NYC location.

Teofilo Killip5106 days ago

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