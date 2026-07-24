xQc

xQc rose to fame during his time as a professional Overwatch player with the Dallas Fuel, where his aggressive playstyle and fiery presence made him a standout figure in esports. He was born on November 12, 1995, in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Transitioning to full-time streaming, he carved out a niche with marathon streams that blend high-level gameplay, reaction segments, and IRL content, attracting a broad audience beyond gaming. What distinguishes xQc’s streams is his signature mix of fast-paced, unfiltered commentary and frequent subathons that keep viewers hooked for hours. His community thrives on spontaneous moments and intense gameplay reactions, fueling a dynamic chat culture that drives the channel’s record-breaking viewership.

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TMZ/Twitch
Music

Watch Post Malone Fall While Attempting Backflip

The 'F-1 Trillion' artist took a tumble while attempting a backflip on Twitch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams208 days ago
(L-R) MrBeast, Adin Ross and xQc.
Pop Culture

MrBeast, Adin Ross and xQc Break Record for Most Charity Money Raised During Livestream

The trio broke the previous Guinness World Record during an 18-hour TeamWater charity stream.

Joe Price345 days ago
Will Smith x xQc
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith React to Learning xQc's Age: 'Damn!'

The moment occurred during during Smith's surprise appearance in xQc's Twitch stream.

Joshua Espinoza520 days ago
Split image of xQc and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Watch xQc Break Down 'Glazing' and 'Aura' Slang for Will Smith

The Oscar-winner crashed xQc's stream on Wednesday.

Jose Martinez521 days ago
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Will Smith, wearing headphones and a blue jacket, smiles while speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Gifts Subs and Unbans Users on xQc’s Stream Right After He Leaves the Room

The Oscar-winning actor joined xQc on Wednesday for his first-ever stream on Twitch.

Alex Ocho521 days ago

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