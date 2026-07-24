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WIth 'Horizon Forbidden West,' 'Elden Ring,' and 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human,' February is stacked for gamers. Here's all of this month's video game news.Kevin Wong
New year, new batch of games, including 'LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog,' 'God of War' for PC, 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection' and more dropping Jan. 2022.Kevin Wong
From 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' and the 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' DLC update to the relaunch of G4, here's your major news.Kevin Wong
From 'Metroid Dread' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'FIFA 22' and the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, here is all of your video game news.Kevin Wong