Xbox Series S

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Khal1859 days ago
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Pop Culture

Microsoft Officially Announces New Xbox Series S (Update)

The Series S is the "smallest Xbox ever," yet it still offers next-gen playability. The starting price is $299, which notably ups the holiday 2020 competition.

Trace William Cowen2147 days ago

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