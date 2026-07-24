WTA

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Serena Williams prepares to serve during her first round match at the 2026 Wimbledon.
Bets

Serena Williams Injury Update: Latest on the GOAT’s Status for 2026 US Open

Serena Williams’ tennis comeback was cut short at Wimbledon. We broke down the latest on her chances of competing in the 2026 US Open.

Jeff Smith3 days ago
Serena Williams gets ready to return Petra Martic's serve during their third round match at the 2019 US Open.
Bets

Serena Williams Announces Comeback, Will Return Next Week In London

Williams will play doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London. Is she playing Wimbledon?

Matt Burke55 days ago
Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Iva Jovic in the Italian Open.
Bets

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina: Italian Open Final Betting Preview

Gauff heads into the Saturday final against Svitolina as a slim favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Matt Burke72 days ago
Coco Gauff of Team USA addresses the media during Day 4 of the United Cup at RAC Arena on January 05, 2026 in Perth, Australia.
Sports

Coco Gauff Pushes Back After Fans Take Her Comments ‘Out of Context’

The tennis star clarified her remarks after a United Cup clip sparked debate online, with fellow players stepping in to back her up.

Maggie Ekberg201 days ago
French Tennis Star Oceane Dodin Joins OnlyFans Following Breast Enhancement Surgery
Sports

French Tennis Star Océane Dodin Joins OnlyFans

The 29-year-old recently returned to the WTA Tour after breast enhancement surgery, and is now drawing attention for launching an OnlyFans account.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
Advertisement
Coco Gauff
Sports

Watch Coco Gauff’s Hilarious Reaction After Learning She Made $4.8 Million at WTA Finals

"I knew there was money, but I try not to never play for this, but that’s cool," Gauff explained.

tara mahadevan622 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App