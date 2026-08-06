Coco Gauff Calls Out Trans Community Attacks, But 'Understands' WTA Gene Testing Policy

"I do think that this kind of conversation has created a lot of animosity towards the trans community, which I’m not really a big fan of. But I also understand the need to, I guess… the Biological difference and the need to protect and deserve that."

"I understand the reasoning behind it," she told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday (July 5) when asked about the gene testing, noting that she only found out about it when it was officially announced.

Cori Dionne "Coco" Gauff has weighed in on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) implementing a one-time genetic test to establish eligibility for competing, suggesting some are using it as an excuse for transphobia .

Gauff said that she "kind of agrees" with efforts to "protect the fairness in women's sports," but she doesn’t appreciate how it's brought more scrutiny towards a marginalized community.

"I do not like the attack that it is creating,” she continued. "People who don’t really care but just want to use this as a reason to attack the trans community, so I’m not really a big fan of that either… So I don’t really know how to answer this question in a way that people aren't going to spin it. As far as where I stand, I definitely support the trans community, but I also support the need of creating fairness in sport, too."

Last month, the WTA announced plans for a one-time genetic test that will be mandatory for all competing players. The test will determine whether players have the SRY gene, a segment of DNA found on the Y chromosome that determines the development of testes. If their test is negative for the gene, they will be permitted to compete, but if their test is positive, they will have to undergo further testing before they’re permitted to play. People assigned female at birth typically do not have the SRY gene, but there are several exceptions including mutations.

The move is an update to the governing body’s previous policy, which allowed transgender women to compete if their testosterone levels were continually below a certain threshold for two years. There currently aren't any openly transgender women competing on the WTA Tour.

"The WTA's women's eligibility policy is designed to promote equal athletic opportunities in women's professional tennis and maintain fair competition for all players participating in WTA tournaments," the announcement from the WTA read. "Following the most recent review, which included consultation with WTA members and evolving standards across women's sport, the WTA board approved an updated WTA women's eligibility policy beginning in 2026 based on biological sex."