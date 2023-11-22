Jenna Ortega Will Reportedly Not Return to 'Scream VII'

Jenna Ortega will reportedly not return for Scream VII.

Sources connected to the matter told Deadline that the 21-year-old actress' exit from the franchise was discussed prior to the actors strike and is not related to the firing of her co-star, Melissa Barrera, who was removed from the upcoming sequel over pro-Palestine comments she made regarding the Hamas-Israel War.

The source added that no script for the latest Scream film has been completed and, instead, Ortega will head to Ireland in April to shoot the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, which is scheduled to film through the summer.

This story is being updated.