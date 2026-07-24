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The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.
walmerc
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
khrisd

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