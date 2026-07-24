Wave Racer

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The worlds of electronic music and video games have had an awesome history. While we've seen hundreds of tracks licensed as in-game music for the Grand Theft Auto series, it doesn't stop there. Remember when Wipeout XL had music from The Chemical Brothers, Photek, and Underworld on its soundtrack? That was 1996. There are a number of games that continue to look towards the booming beats of numerous dance music genres to properly soundtrack their fast-paced games.
walmerc
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Listen to Wave Racer's New Track 'World Record', Featuring Lido

Wave Racer teams up with Lido for 'World Record'

Sean Irving3952 days ago
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Music

Foster The People - "Best Friend (Wave Racer Remix)"

The whole "neon" thing is a thing because of a guy like Wave Racer. No, he wasn't the first to really do this, but he is the first to truly capture th

jakel4433 days ago
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Music

Wave Racer - "Streamers (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)"

DAD staff faves Wave Racer and Ryan Hemsworth are joining forces and remixing each other's tunes for a forthcoming "super limited" edition 7" EP, Dest

joshm4538 days ago
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Music

Wave Racer is Giving Away His Triple J Mix Up Set for Only 24 Hours

If you've been paying any attention at all to bass music as of late, you best be up on Wave Racer. The man from Australia has been murdering the game with his unique brand of synthy smooth EDM.

walmerc4541 days ago
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Music

Wave Racer Announces New Single and a Stretch of North American Dates

I feel like I've been saying it for a few months now that Wave Racer was going to absolutely explode in 2014. Arguably he did that late last year via

brenttactic4553 days ago
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Music

Flight Facilities ft. Mickey Green - "Stand Still (Wave Racer Remix)"

If you didn't already know by now, Wave Racer is officially a problem. Ever since this young Australian started dropping tunes this past summer, the

brenttactic4610 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.

khrisd4655 days ago
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Music

Panama - "Always (Wave Racer Remix)"

Australia's Wave Racer makes some of the most simply euphoric music hitting the internetz today. The Future Classic-signee made his first DAD appearan

jakel4658 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.

khrisd4705 days ago
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Music

Cosmo's Midnight - "The Dofflin (Wave Racer Remix)"

WAAAAAAAAVE RAAAAAAAACER!!!! Seriously, I love this guy's music and every time he drops something I have to run to my keyboard to write something. The

jakel4705 days ago
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Wave Racer
Music

Future Classic Signs Wave Racer

Future Classic is most definitely one of my favorite labels/collectives/MGMT teams/brands in all of dance music right now. Between Flume, Hayden James, Flight Facilities, and the rest of their lineup, there's really nothing I don't like coming out of that camp. From artist development to the releases, Future Classic has an enviable brand that any artist would die to have. This week Future Classic added another horse to their stable with the signing of Wave Racer.

jakel4733 days ago

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