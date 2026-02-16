Former NFL Pro Guard Tre' Johnson Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly' at 54

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson has died at the age of 54, according to a statement shared by his family. According to NBC News, the news was confirmed on Sunday, February 15, when his wife, Irene Johnson, revealed that his passing occurred unexpectedly while they were away on a family trip.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly,” Irene wrote in a Facebook post.

She added that their family is “devastated and in shock,” naming the couple’s four children—Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden—as part of the immediate circle mourning his loss. Johnson built his reputation in the NFL as a dependable presence on the offensive line. Drafted in 1994 with the 31st overall pick out of Temple University, he joined Washington’s franchise when it was still known as the Washington Redskins—now the Washington Commanders following the team’s 2022 name change. He spent the majority of his career there, first from 1994 through 2000, and then returned for his final season in 2002 after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2001. Over the course of his career, Johnson appeared in 93 regular-season games and made 72 starts, primarily at guard. His most notable season came in 1999, when he earned Pro Bowl honors and was named a second-team All-Pro. In a statement shared publicly, the Washington Commanders acknowledged the loss, writing, “We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre’ Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”