Angela Bassett Felt 'Supreme Disappointment' After Oscars Loss for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett shared her "disappointment" with losing the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a new conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

In 2023, Bassett, who reprised her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, lost in the category to Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

On Winfrey's OWN Spotlight series on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Bassett shared that she was "gobsmacked" when she didn't hear her name as the Best Supporting Actress award winner. Bassett's disappointment was also visible during the 2023 Oscars telecast when Curtis' name was called.

"I was gobsmacked! I was," Bassett told Winfrey. "I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being."