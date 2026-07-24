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Pop Culture

Aesthetics And Statistics Collide In "Metrico" (Video)

Sony's weird business-marketing pop art indie adventure is coming soon.

Steve Haske4515 days ago
Pop Culture

"Galak-Z" Getting A Vita Release

Inspired by "new wave" roguelikes.

Steve Haske4521 days ago
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Pop Culture

"1001 Spikes" To Feature Character Homages To 8-Bit Heroes

"Castlevania," "Mario Bros.", "Ninja Gaiden" and others.

Steve Haske4549 days ago
Pop Culture

Sony Teases "Slim" Announcement For End Of Month

Hope you didn't just buy a Vita.

Steve Haske4564 days ago
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Pop Culture

You Can’t Criticize “Tearaway” For Any Lack Of Creativity (Video)

Media Molecule strikes again? It would seem so.

Steve Haske4655 days ago
Pop Culture

Vita TV's Current Launch Plans Only Include Asia, US and UK Could Happen Later

Could Sony make Vita's Apple TV-esque device an overseas exclusive? It depends on sales, probably.

Steve Haske4697 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Capcom Bringing Indie Hit "Dustforce" To Current-Gen Consoles (Video)

Haven't played it? Now you can.

Steve Haske4711 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

“Dragon’s Crown” Has Cost Vanillaware and Atlus A Lot of Coin

Over $1 million, to be exact.

Steve Haske4746 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rumor: "Playstation All-Stars Battle Royale" Roster and Stages Revealed

This image has "leak" written all over it... literally.

Complex5108 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Apparently the Vita is Sturdier Than it Looks

This excruciatingly thorough drop test shows off the Vita's thick skin.

Complex5234 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Ridiculous Backgrounds To Play "Reality Fighters" On

Forget about boxing rings and death pits. These warrior battlegrounds will really put the augmented reality feature on the PS Vita to use.

Larry Hester5240 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

8 Things You Might Not Know About The Vita (Good and Bad)

You've bought it and unboxed it. Now what?

Steve Haske5261 days ago
Pop Culture

"Resistance: Burning Skies" Invades PS Vita This May

The "Resistance" Series comes to PS Vita May 29th.

Complex5275 days ago
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