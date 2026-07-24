ComplexCon Chicago will feature local talent at its Brands to Watch space.Aria Hughes
Featured
Music
50 Cent Brings Up Gucci Taunting Jeezy Over Friend’s Death While Joking About Fat Joe's 'Dusty B*tches' Controversy
50 Cent trolled Fat Joe on Instagram after Lil Mo gave an interview voicing her disappointment with Joe's comments in his 'Verzuz' against Ja Rule.Jordan Rose
Music
Fat Joe Apologizes to Vita and Lil Mo After Calling Out Ja Rule's ‘Dusty B*tches’ During ‘Verzuz’ (UPDATE)
Fat Joe has apologized for comments he made about Lil Mo and Vita during his 'Verzuz' against Ja Rule, who brought the rappers out to perform “Put It on Me.”Joe Price
Music
Fans React to Ja Rule and Fat Joe Bringing Out Ashanti, Nelly, Jadakiss, and Others During ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Ja Rule and Fat Joe faced off in the latest "Verzuz" battle, with the two rappers going head-to-head Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.Brad Callas