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From Ryan Coogler's Cartier to Zendaya's diamond Rolex, these are some of the best watches on cinema's biggest night.Mike DeStefano
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
From Henry Hill to Jordan Belfort, the GOAT director has a history of making style icons.Mike DeStefano
Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.Noah Cortez