Vincent D'Onofrio

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'Men in Black' Director Said Vincent D'Onofrio's Performance in the Film was 'Horrible'
Pop Culture

Vincent D’Onofrio Thought He Was Fired After ‘Men in Black’ Director’s Brutal Reaction

Inside the tense barn scene, the no-notes rule, and how D'Onofrio's 'horrible' take on Edgar the Bug became a defining Men in Black performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends Marvel's "The Punisher" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Jon Bernthal to Return as Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series

Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher for Disney+’s upcoming 18-episode 'Daredevil: Born Again' series, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1236 days ago
Actor Charlie Cox speaks onstage at Marvel's DAREDEVIL panel
Pop Culture

Marvel Confirms 'Daredevil: Born Again' Series Starring Charlie Cox Is Coming to Disney+

Kevin Feige formally announced the Disney+ series during Marvel's panel a San Diego Comic-Con. The show is expected to premiere in spring 2024.

Joshua Espinoza1463 days ago
Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio attend the Netflix Original Series "Marvel's Daredevil"
Pop Culture

Disney+ Marvel Series 'Echo' Bringing in 'Daredevil' Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

'Daredevil' actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles for 'Echo,' a Marvel Cinematic Universe show coming to Disney+.

Joe Price1479 days ago

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