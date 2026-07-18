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Justin Bieber's 'SWAG' Vinyl — How to Buy the Candy Apple Limited Edition 2LP

The candy apple red pressing of Bieber's seventh studio album is limited to 3,000 copies and ships after its August 28 release date.

Black album cover with "SWAG" text and parental advisory label, alongside two red vinyl records.
Complex Shop

Justin Bieber's long-awaited seventh studio album SWAG is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the limited-edition treatment. A candy apple red limited-edition 2LP pressing is now available for pre-order at $45.99 on the Complex Shop, limited to only 3,000 copies worldwide.

The double LP spans all 21 tracks from the four-time Grammy nominated 2025 Def Jam Recordings release, including "ALL I CAN TAKE," "DAISIES," "YUKON," "BUTTERFLIES," "DEVOTION," "SWAG," and "FORGIVENESS," among others. Pressed at 140g, the candy apple variant carries a Store Exclusive designation and ships within seven business days following its August 28, 2026 release date.

Each record is unique, and the listing notes that the actual color may vary slightly from the product image shown. Purchases are capped at four per customer, and all sales are final.

The candy apple pressing is one of three exclusive colored variants available at Complex Shop alongside the Pure Jade and Light Salmon 2LPs, both also priced at $45.99 and set for the same August 28 drop. Shoppers looking for an earlier ship date can opt for the standard black 2LP pressing of SWAG, priced at $42.99, which is set to ship July 21.

SWAG originally arrived as a 21-track album blending indie rock and '80s R&B influences, produced by a roster that included Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Dijon, Mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, and Eddie Benjamin. Bieber followed it with SWAG II in September 2025, a 23-track sequel released on Def Jam. He has since kept momentum going, headlining Coachella in April 2026 for the first time in his career.

With only 3,000 candy apple copies available, the pre-order window is the time to move. You can pre-order the SWAG Candy Apple Limited Edition 2LP — available on the Complex Shop here.

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