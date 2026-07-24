Latest Stories
Emmanuel Macron Addresses Video of Wife Appearing to Slap Him, Says They Were ‘Joking Around’
The incident happened on a plane after the couple landed in Vietnam.
Man Discovers He Had Chopsticks Stuck in His Brain After Complaining About Five-Month-Long Headache
The 35-year-old man recalled that he got involved in a drunken fight five months earlier.
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Banned in Vietnam Due to Alleged 'Chinese Propaganda'
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. responded to the country's decision, which stemmed from a "child-like crayon drawing" featured in the film.
7 Vietnamese Acts You Need To Tap Into
In the spirit of cultural transmission, we’re proud to share a look at the vibrant scene in Vietnam. Below are seven of the many active artists worth keeping an eye on right now.
Delivery Driver in Vietnam Miraculously Catches Toddler Who Fell From 12th Floor Balcony
A delivery driver in Hanoi, Vietnam is being praised as a hero after he saved a toddler who fell from the 12th story balcony of an apartment complex.
Spike Lee Reflects on Death of 'Da 5 Bloods' Collaborator Chadwick Boseman
The iconic director recently rewatched 'Da 5 Bloods' for the first time since Boseman's passing, stating in a new interview that it was "hard."
Police Raid Vietnamese Factory Responsible For Recycling Over 300,000 Used Condoms
Vietnamese police revealed that they discovered over 300,000 recycled used condoms during a raid at a factory in the country's Binh Duong province.
Burger King Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Chopsticks Ad
"The ad in question is insensitive and does not reflect our brand values regarding diversity and inclusion," a Burger King spokeswoman said.
Donald Trump Allegedly Dodged Vietnam War With a Fake Diagnosis
Fifty years ago, Donald Trump secured a doctor's note to excuse him from serving in the Vietnam War. Turns out, that diagnosis was allegedly falsified.
Taraji P. Henson Launches Nonprofit Organization for Black Mental Health
Taraji P. Henson is working to shed light on mental health issues in the African-American community with The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
Trump Considering Muhammad Ali Pardon Even Though He Doesn't Need One
Donald Trump told reporters he's "looking at literally thousands of names" of people to pardon, including late great boxing legend Ali.
HR Manager Fired After Making Fun of Vietnamese Immigrant's English
Minh Huynh did not even realize the extent of the HR manager's discrimination until his daugther Emily explained it to him.
Brisbane Vietnamese Restaurant Changes Name After Protests
“521 soldiers from Australia and New Zealand died fighting against Ho Chi Minh and the communist army. Why would you bring the name Uncle Ho?”
Jamal Idris the Victim of Kidnapping Attempt in Vietnam
The former Panther overpowered the would-be kidnappers