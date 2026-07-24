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Latest Stories

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte
Life

Emmanuel Macron Addresses Video of Wife Appearing to Slap Him, Says They Were ‘Joking Around’

The incident happened on a plane after the couple landed in Vietnam.

tara mahadevan425 days ago
Life

Man Discovers He Had Chopsticks Stuck in His Brain After Complaining About Five-Month-Long Headache

The 35-year-old man recalled that he got involved in a drunken fight five months earlier.

Joe Price969 days ago
Pop Culture

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Banned in Vietnam Due to Alleged 'Chinese Propaganda'

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. responded to the country's decision, which stemmed from a "child-like crayon drawing" featured in the film.

Joshua Espinoza1115 days ago
Music

7 Vietnamese Acts You Need To Tap Into

In the spirit of cultural transmission, we’re proud to share a look at the vibrant scene in Vietnam. Below are seven of the many active artists worth keeping an eye on right now.

Mike Steyels1151 days ago
Hanoi
Life

Delivery Driver in Vietnam Miraculously Catches Toddler Who Fell From 12th Floor Balcony

A delivery driver in Hanoi, Vietnam is being praised as a hero after he saved a toddler who fell from the 12th story balcony of an apartment complex. 

Alex Galbraith1971 days ago
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spike
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Reflects on Death of 'Da 5 Bloods' Collaborator Chadwick Boseman

The iconic director recently rewatched 'Da 5 Bloods' for the first time since Boseman's passing, stating in a new interview that it was "hard."

Trace William Cowen2118 days ago
condom
Life

Police Raid Vietnamese Factory Responsible For Recycling Over 300,000 Used Condoms

Vietnamese police revealed that they discovered over 300,000 recycled used condoms during a raid at a factory in the country's Binh Duong province.

Joe Price2130 days ago
burger king chopsticks ad
Life

Burger King Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Chopsticks Ad

"The ad in question is insensitive and does not reflect our brand values regarding diversity and inclusion," a Burger King spokeswoman said.

Abel Shifferaw2664 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Donald Trump Allegedly Dodged Vietnam War With a Fake Diagnosis

Fifty years ago, Donald Trump secured a doctor's note to excuse him from serving in the Vietnam War. Turns out, that diagnosis was allegedly falsified.

Hannah Lifshutz2768 days ago
Taraji P. Henson
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Launches Nonprofit Organization for Black Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson is working to shed light on mental health issues in the African-American community with The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

Victoria L. Johnson2863 days ago
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Muhammad Ali
Life

Trump Considering Muhammad Ali Pardon Even Though He Doesn't Need One

Donald Trump told reporters he's "looking at literally thousands of names" of people to pardon, including late great boxing legend Ali.

Marco Margaritoff2970 days ago
Woman holding 'Immigrants Are Welcome Here' sign.
Life

HR Manager Fired After Making Fun of Vietnamese Immigrant's English

Minh Huynh did not even realize the extent of the HR manager's discrimination until his daugther Emily explained it to him.

juliarp3102 days ago
Life

Brisbane Vietnamese Restaurant Changes Name After Protests

“521 soldiers from Australia and New Zealand died fighting against Ho Chi Minh and the communist army. Why would you bring the name Uncle Ho?”

Chad Freeman3758 days ago
Sports

Jamal Idris the Victim of Kidnapping Attempt in Vietnam

The former Panther overpowered the would-be kidnappers

Chad Freeman3808 days ago

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