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Latest Stories
Music
Viet Cong Show Cancelled By Promoter Due To “Offensive” Band Name
A promoter pulled the plug on the Calgary band’s March 14th show at Oberlin College in Ohio after receiving complaints.
Aaron Zorgel4163 days ago