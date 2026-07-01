PlayStation Is Ending Physical Disc Production for All New Games: Everything You Need to Know

Physical media took another major blow on Wednesday (July 1). PlayStation, in a move that was immediately questioned by those who favor tangibility over potential impermanence, has announced that physical game disc production for all new console titles is coming to an end. This wasn’t the only announcement from the PlayStation team on Wednesday, as the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita is also set to be shut down soon. Below, we break it all down.

PlayStation announces end to physical game disc production

In a move billed as being a response to “shifting trends” among consumers, PlayStation has indeed confirmed a definitive end to the production of physical game discs for all new console titles. Production will be discontinued starting January 2028.

“This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs,” Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, said in a statement shared on Wednesday (July 1). “This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today. “

What happens next?

After January 2028, new PlayStation games will be available via PlayStation Store and other retailers in digital formats only. Notably, the change will not affect previously released games, nor will it impact titles slated to be released before the cutoff. “We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store,” Shuman added. “We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support.”

PlayStation is closing the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita

In tandem with the physical media blow, PlayStation has also announced a curtain drop for the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita.

Starting this year, the PlayStation Store on PS3 will close in select markets, while worldwide closures for both PS3 and PS Vita are slated for 2027. According to Shuman, this means new content purchases “will no longer possible” upon store closure. However, players will still be able to download previously purchased content “for the foreseeable future.”