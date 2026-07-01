GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

PlayStation Is Ending Physical Disc Production for All New Games: Everything You Need to Know

The move is attributed to what PlayStation describes as "shifting trends" among consumers.

PlayStation logo displayed prominently at a gaming event, with blue and purple lighting and a stage setup below.
Image via Getty/Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Physical media took another major blow on Wednesday (July 1).

PlayStation, in a move that was immediately questioned by those who favor tangibility over potential impermanence, has announced that physical game disc production for all new console titles is coming to an end.

This wasn’t the only announcement from the PlayStation team on Wednesday, as the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita is also set to be shut down soon. Below, we break it all down.

PlayStation announces end to physical game disc production

In a move billed as being a response to “shifting trends” among consumers, PlayStation has indeed confirmed a definitive end to the production of physical game discs for all new console titles. Production will be discontinued starting January 2028.

“This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs,” Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, said in a statement shared on Wednesday (July 1). “This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today. “

What happens next?

After January 2028, new PlayStation games will be available via PlayStation Store and other retailers in digital formats only. Notably, the change will not affect previously released games, nor will it impact titles slated to be released before the cutoff.

“We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store,” Shuman added. “We remain committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience to our fans and we thank you for your continued support.”

PlayStation is closing the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita

In tandem with the physical media blow, PlayStation has also announced a curtain drop for the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita.

Starting this year, the PlayStation Store on PS3 will close in select markets, while worldwide closures for both PS3 and PS Vita are slated for 2027. According to Shuman, this means new content purchases “will no longer possible” upon store closure. However, players will still be able to download previously purchased content “for the foreseeable future.”

Related Stories

A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen60 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Will Drake Release ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour,’ and ‘Habibti’ on Vinyl?

Here's why fans may be waiting months before Drake's new albums get physical releases, if they will at all.

Alex Ocho71 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App