American Ultra

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Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

We Got High in Colorado and Tried to Work at a Bodega in Honor of 'American Ultra'

Can Sean Evans function off that Colorado good?

Complex4007 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: Jesse Eisenberg Smokes Spies and Jays in 'American Ultra'

'American Ultra' features Jesse Eisenberg as an average small-town stoner who finds out that he’s actually a highly-trained government sleeper agent.

Bill Savage4007 days ago
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Gets Uncomfortable as Kristen Stewarts Asks Him Sexist Interview Questions

Tensions escalate as Kristen Stewart asks 'American Ultra' co-star Jesse Eisenberg the interview questions she typically gets.

fridagarza4019 days ago
Pop Culture

This Movie Is Giving Away Free Weed at Comic-Con

What's better than free weed? Free weed at Comic-Con courtesy of Kristen Stewart (kinda).

Trace William Cowen4045 days ago

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