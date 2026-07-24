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Geno Auriemma with short gray hair and glasses, wearing a dark suit, stands in front of a colorful background.
Sports

Geno Auriemma Apologizes to Dawn Staley After Final Four Incident

The UConn coach says his actions were “uncalled for.”

Mark Elibert112 days ago
Geno Auriemma with glasses and a playful expression, wearing a dark suit, against a dark background.
Sports

Geno Auriemma Rips Officiating in UConn vs South Carolina Final Four

Auriemma’s sideline rant and postgame clash with Dawn Staley sparked criticism from Stephen A. Smith and Lil Wayne.

Mark Elibert113 days ago
Aaron Hernandez Older Brother School Shooting
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Planning Shootings at UConn and Brown University

Dennis "D.J." Hernandez, the older brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested by Bristol Police, who claim he may have been planning school shootings at UConn and Brown University.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1097 days ago
Nike Kyrie 5
Sneakers

Nike Kyrie 5 Exclusives for the UConn Huskies

Nike athlete Kyrie Irving is set to debut his fifth signature sneaker with the brand a new player's exclusive colorway has surfaced for the UConn Huskies.

Michael Conway2810 days ago
Ex UConn coach Kevin Ollie
Sports

Here Are the NCAA Violations That Could Cost Kevin Ollie $10 Million

An investigation reveals the NCAA violations which UConn says justified the firing of men's hoops coach Kevin Ollie back in March.

Gavin Evans2956 days ago
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UConn Huskies at Tournament
Sports

UConn Women's Basketball Set Tournament Scoring Record During First-Round Blowout

They beat a long-standing record that dates from 1985.

tara mahadevan3052 days ago
kevin ollie
Sports

UConn Fires Head Coach Kevin Ollie Amid Ongoing NCAA Investigation

UConn has decided to part ways with Kevin Ollie, citing an ongoing NCAA investigation as the reason behind the firing.

Jose Martinez3059 days ago
Miss State Final 4
Sports

Mississippi State Beats UConn in Heart-Stopping Overtime Final Four Game

Mississippi State's women beat perpetual powerhouse UConn 66-64.

Shawn Setaro3403 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 UConn Women 91 0 Record
Sneakers

Nike Made Sneakers to Celebrate UConn's 91-Straight Wins

UConn-inspired Kyrie 3 commemorates team's latest record.

Brandon Richard3479 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

UConn Mac and Cheese Kid Arrested After Fighting With Cops at Rehab Center

Luke Gatti, who achieved viral fame in 2015 with a drunken UConn outburst over mac and cheese, was arrested again in Florida.

Trace William Cowen3679 days ago
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NIKEiD KD 8 UCONN Championship (1)
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates UCONN's National Championship On The KD 8

Fans can get in on the fun, too.

Brandon Richard3762 days ago

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