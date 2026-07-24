Tyler Lockett

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colin kaepernick tyler lockett workout video
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Shares Full Workout Video With Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett

The former NFL quarterback and current activist showed off some of his skills via a video from a workout he had with wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Brenton Blanchet1593 days ago
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Reveals He's a Virgin in New Poetry Book 'Reflections'

The 27-year-old wide receiver revealed that he's saving himself for marriage.

Xavier Hamilton2482 days ago
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers
Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Recreates Allen Iverson's Step Over for Touchdown Celebration

Lockett might have made himself a contender for this year's best touchdown celebration.

Xavier Hamilton2799 days ago
seattle seahawks
Sports

Seattle Seahawks Bust Out Hit-By-Pitch TD Celebration Against Lions

The Seattle Seahawks brought a different ballgame into their showdown with the Lions.

Alex Galbraith2827 days ago
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Sports

Tyler Lockett Breaks Leg, Putting Him Out for the Year, But Still Hauls in Pass

Tyler Lockett made one of the most impressive one-handed catches you'll ever see Saturday.

Aaron C. Mansfield3500 days ago
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Isaiah Thomas Crushes Tyler Lockett in Shooting Contest at Seahawks' Training Camp

Watch Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas crush Tyler Lockett in a shooting contest at Seahawks' training camp on Wednesday.

Chris Yuscavage3615 days ago

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