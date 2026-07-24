Tom Morello

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tom morello and billie joe armstrong are pictured
Music

Tom Morello Responds to Conservatives Having Meltdown Over Green Day’s Updated “American Idiot” Lyrics

Despite Green Day having been a very vocal punk band for more than three decades now, some conservatives apparently missed the memo.

Trace William Cowen934 days ago
tom morello at strip club party
Music

Tom Morello Joins 'Victory Party' in Celebration of Only Unionized Strip Club in Country Reopening

Star Garden in North Hollywood made history earlier this year, with dancers at the club becoming the only unionized strippers in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen1062 days ago
Rage Against the Machine
Music

Rage Against the Machine to Reportedly Reunite in 2020 and Headline Coachella

It has been over eight years since Rage Against the Machine performed together, but now it would appear as though the group is reuniting.

Joe Price2458 days ago
93punx
Music

Listen to the Self-Titled Debut of Vic Mensa's Band 93PUNX

93PUNX will also head out on tour with Tom Morello.

tara mahadevan2528 days ago

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