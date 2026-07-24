Todd Snyder

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Three rectangular watches with leather straps; one with a tan strap and cream face, one with a black strap and gold face, and one with a black strap and black face.
Style

Todd Snyder Reimagines Timex's Classic 1976 Lexington Watch in Modern Colors

"It’s the first time we’ve ever done a rectangular watch, but it feels really timely," Snyder said.

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
Two men stand near a red car on a salt flat. One is leaning into the car, the other is wearing sunglasses and boots. Mountains in the background.
Style

10 Releases Worth Buying This Week: Palace Needles, Uniqlo CPFM & More

A Uniqlo x Cactus Plant Flea Market collab, Stüssy x Dr. Martens boots, and a new Denim Tears Cotton Wreath collection are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park589 days ago
sacai speiwak mark gonzales
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Martine Rose x Clarks, Sacai x Spiewak, and More

Noon Goons x Keen, J.Crew x Engineered Garments, Glen Luchford’s Cherry World, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park652 days ago
Todd Snyder x Vans 'Dirty Martini' Collection
Sneakers

This Todd Snyder x Vans Collab Is Inspired by Dirty Martinis

The Dirty Martini inspires Todd Snyder and Vans' newest two-shoe collection that's dropping in April 2023. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1194 days ago
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Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Complex Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Kenzo, Supreme x Nike, Aimé Leon Dore, Brain Dead x Sergio Tacchini, and More

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High, Brain Dead x Sergio Tacchini, Aimé Leon Dore Spring/Summer 2022, and more great drops are highlighted in this guide.

Lei Takanashi1606 days ago
Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 '10th Anniversary'
Sneakers

Todd Snyder's New Balance 992 Collab Is Getting a Restock

Todd Snyder celebrates 10 years in business with a New Balance 992 collab dropping in December 2021. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1634 days ago
Palace Avirex Zomby Jacket Holiday 2021
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace, Bodega x Carhartt WIP, Madhappy x Beats, and More

From the first drop from Palace's Holiday 2021 collection to the Bodega x Carhartt WIP capsule, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1690 days ago
Todd Snyder x New Balance 57/40 'Stony Beach' Side
Sneakers

Todd Snyder's Next New Balance Collab Is Very Limited

There will only be 750 pairs of the Todd Snyder x New Balance 57/40 'Stony Beach' collab when it releases in November 2021. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1725 days ago
sup
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x True Religion, OVO x NBA, Reese Cooper, and More

From the Supreme x True Religion collaboration to a new capsule between OVO and the NBA, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1760 days ago
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Todd Snyder x New Balance 327 'Farmer's Market' Collab
Sneakers

Todd Snyder's New Balance 327 Collab Is Inspired by Farmer's Markets

Todd Snyder references New York City's farmer's markets for his latest New Balance 327 collection, which drops in July 2021. Here's how to get a pair.

Victor Deng1823 days ago
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Release Date DA2728 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1, Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache, and 'Neutral Grey' Air Jordan 1 '85 are among this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1992 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Menswear Nominees for the 2016 CFDA Awards Have Been Announced

This year's list of CFDA Award nominees include Public School, Tim Coppens, John Elliott, and rag + bone.

Joshua Espinoza3783 days ago

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