Scott Snyder

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Preview: The Dark Knight Faces The Joker In Arkham Asylum In "Batman #16"

It doesn't get much creepier than this.

Jason Serafino4931 days ago
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Preview: The Dark Knight Squares Off Against The Joker In "Batman #15"

"Death of the Family" continues in disturbing style.

Jason Serafino4970 days ago
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Preview: "Batman #14"

"Death of the Family" continues.

Jason Serafino4998 days ago
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Jim Lee And Scott Snyder Confirmed For New Superman Title

The all-star creative team looks to breathe new life into the character.

Jason Serafino5026 days ago
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Rumor: DC Might Be Putting Writer Scott Snyder On A New “Man Of Steel” Comic

Coincidentally in time for the new movie.

Jason Serafino5058 days ago
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Review: “America’s Got Powers” Returns With Another Explosive Issue

Plus, Lobster Johnson makes his return, Scott Snyder's <em>Swamp Thing</em> gets collected, and <em>Buffy</em> character Spike gets his own series.

Jason Serafino5077 days ago
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The Joker Returns In "Batman #13"

Get ready for "Death of the Family."

Jason Serafino5127 days ago
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Review: "Severed", One Of The Best Horror Comics In Years, Ends In Grisly Fashion

Also, <em>Batwoman</em> continues to impress and the Secret Avengers get a new leader.

Jason Serafino5273 days ago
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Review: Ed Brubaker Gives Bucky Barnes A James Bond-Style Makeover In “Winter Soldier”

Also, Brubaker's <em>Fatale</em> gets more interesting and Animal Man becomes a movie star.

Jason Serafino5280 days ago
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Review: Scott Snyder’s “Batman” Continues The Hottest Storyline In Comics

Also, <em>Wonder Woman</em> begins a new story and the latest issue of <em>Chew</em> might be the best one yet.

Jason Serafino5294 days ago
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Pop Culture

DC Reveals Details On May's Batman Crossover Event

Scott Snyder's magnum opus will pay off in just a few months.

Jason Serafino5303 days ago
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Review: Marvel Relaunches “The Defenders” With A Stacked Roster And Fantastic Art

Also, <em>Animal Man</em> and <em>Swamp Thing</em> stake their claim as the industry's top titles.

Jason Serafino5336 days ago
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Review: “Batman” Breathes New Life Into A 72-Year-Old Character

Also, Image Comics continues its indie dominance with <em>The Walking Dead</em>, <em>Severed</em>, and <em>Who is Jake Ellis?</em>.

Jason Serafino5357 days ago
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Review: “Batman", DC’s Most Anticipated Reboot Title, Lives Up To The Hype

Also, DC shows off its girl-power with <em>Wonder Woman</em> and <em>Catwoman</em>, while Marvel answers back with <em>Daredevil</em> and <em>Captain America</em>.

Jason Serafino5413 days ago
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Interview: Writer Scott Snyder Talks “Batman”, “Swamp Thing”, And His Indie Horror Book "Severed"

One of the fastest rising stars in the comic book industry talks to us about his must-read titles.

Jason Serafino5422 days ago
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