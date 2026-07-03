Latest Stories
Washington Owner Daniel Snyder Suspected of Using Bots to Improve Case Amid NFL Investigation (UPDATE)
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is accused of using bots to boost his image as the NFL's investigation into his organization comes to an end.
Washington Redskins Will Reportedly Drop Team Name on Monday
The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to announce that they will finally drop their controversial team name during a press conference on Monday.
90 Percent of Native Americans Not Offended by Redskins’ Team Name, Poll Finds
A Washington Post poll found that 90 percent of Native Americans are not offended by the Redskins’ team name.
Jeb Bush Doesn’t Think the Redskins Should Change Their Name: “I Don’t Find It Offensive”
It’s worth noting that Bush received a sizable donation from Daniel Snyder.