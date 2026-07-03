Daniel Snyder

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Latest Stories

Dan Snyder takes part in a Washington Post Live discussion 'Scoring Big: The Business of Sports.'
Sports

Washington Owner Daniel Snyder Suspected of Using Bots to Improve Case Amid NFL Investigation (UPDATE)

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is accused of using bots to boost his image as the NFL's investigation into his organization comes to an end.

Jose Martinez1961 days ago
Redskins helmets lined up at training camp.
Sports

Washington Redskins Will Reportedly Drop Team Name on Monday

The Washington Redskins are reportedly set to announce that they will finally drop their controversial team name during a press conference on Monday.

Gavin Evans2197 days ago
Sports

90 Percent of Native Americans Not Offended by Redskins’ Team Name, Poll Finds

A Washington Post poll found that 90 percent of Native Americans are not offended by the Redskins’ team name.

Chris Yuscavage3712 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jeb Bush Doesn’t Think the Redskins Should Change Their Name: “I Don’t Find It Offensive”

It’s worth noting that Bush received a sizable donation from Daniel Snyder.

Chris Yuscavage3944 days ago

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