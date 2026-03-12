Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Is Selling Her Family Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo

Tina Knowles is bringing a longtime family favorite to the public by introducing Mama Tina’s Gumbo at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where attendees can now purchase the dish she has been making for decades. Per USA Today, the pop-up food venture will run throughout the event until March 22. Visitors to the rodeo can choose between two versions of the dish. A seafood option priced at $25 includes beef sausage, chicken, shrimp, and blue crab, while a $23 version features chicken and sausage.

Knowles described her recipe as a blend of Louisiana and Texas culinary traditions. “It’s sort of like a soup,” she explained while introducing the dish at the event. “I would liken it to bouillabaisse, but it’s better. It comes from the origin of Louisiana and we mix a little Texas in with it.”

According to Knowles, the gumbo recipe has been a staple in her kitchen for more than four decades. She says the process takes nearly a full day to prepare. “Everybody’s been wanting to try my gumbo,” she said. “I’ve been making gumbo for 40-something years, and people have been asking for it and asking for me to put it out. And I finally found a way to do it where it’s affordable. I’m just really excited.” Fans attending the Houston rodeo have already begun sharing their reactions online, posting photos from the booth and videos of Knowles greeting customers. Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett also stopped by the stand and gave the gumbo a quick endorsement on social media. Knowles said the dish has long been popular in her own household as well, noting that Beyoncé frequently requests it. “Beyoncé absolutely loves this gumbo,” she said. “She would have it all the time.”