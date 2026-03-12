Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Is Selling Her Family Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo

Tina Knowles is serving Mama Tina’s Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo, sharing the family recipe she’s been making for more than four decades.

Tina Knowles Now Selling Mama Tina's Gumbo at Houston Rodeo
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz/Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles is bringing a longtime family favorite to the public by introducing Mama Tina’s Gumbo at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where attendees can now purchase the dish she has been making for decades.

Per USA Today, the pop-up food venture will run throughout the event until March 22. Visitors to the rodeo can choose between two versions of the dish. A seafood option priced at $25 includes beef sausage, chicken, shrimp, and blue crab, while a $23 version features chicken and sausage.

Knowles described her recipe as a blend of Louisiana and Texas culinary traditions. “It’s sort of like a soup,” she explained while introducing the dish at the event. “I would liken it to bouillabaisse, but it’s better. It comes from the origin of Louisiana and we mix a little Texas in with it.”

According to Knowles, the gumbo recipe has been a staple in her kitchen for more than four decades. She says the process takes nearly a full day to prepare.

“Everybody’s been wanting to try my gumbo,” she said. “I’ve been making gumbo for 40-something years, and people have been asking for it and asking for me to put it out. And I finally found a way to do it where it’s affordable. I’m just really excited.”

Fans attending the Houston rodeo have already begun sharing their reactions online, posting photos from the booth and videos of Knowles greeting customers.

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett also stopped by the stand and gave the gumbo a quick endorsement on social media.

Knowles said the dish has long been popular in her own household as well, noting that Beyoncé frequently requests it. “Beyoncé absolutely loves this gumbo,” she said. “She would have it all the time.”

The Houston rodeo activation is the latest business move for Tina Knowles, who previously partnered with her daughter on the Cécred hair care brand that launched in early 2024.

Knowles has also remained active in cultural conversations beyond business. She recently appeared in the Peacock documentary High Horse: The Black Cowboy, which explores the legacy of Black cowboys and the historical ties between Black culture and Western traditions.

In the series, Knowles discussed experiences navigating traditionally white spaces tied to equestrian culture, including a moment at the Kentucky Derby that she described as “racially charged.”

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