Latest Stories
Did Kanye West Actually Break the Record for 'Largest Stadium Performance' of All Time?
Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."
Chaka Khan Sparks Backlash After Calling Ike Turner ‘Lovely’
The singer opens up about her early days with Ike, the rumors that followed, and why her personal memories don’t match his public villain image.
ABBA-Backed Pophouse Now Controls Most of Tina Turner’s Music
ABBA-backed Pophouse has acquired a majority stake in Tina Turner’s music and rights to her name, image, and likeness.
Cause of Death Revealed for Tina Turner’s Son, Ike Turner Jr., 67
Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died.
Tina Turner Memorialized in Her Tennessee Hometown With Bronze Statue
It's near the Nutbush community where she went to school.
Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne With Bizarre AI-Generated Heaven Selfies
The AI-generated video showed Osbourne taking selfies with late musicians like 2Pac, XXXTentacion, and Michael Jackson.
Lizzo Calls Out 'Sickening' Mistreatment of Black Female Artists
The 4-time Grammy winner named Janet Jackson, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston as artists who've been publicly disrespected.
The Game Previews Ye-Produced Song "Tina" After Alleged Banana Emoji DM to Tina Knowles
Ye is taking time off from Nazi bullsh*t to preview new music with The Game.
Cher Recalls Tina Turner Seeking Advice on How to Leave Abusive Husband Ike
The late singer, once sought advice from Cher, who was previously involved in an tumultuous marriage.
Tina Turner Tributes Pour in From Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Fat Joe, and More
Some of our biggest R&B, hip-hop, and pop artists are paying homage to the legend.