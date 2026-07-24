Tina Turner

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Ye stands on a large, illuminated globe surrounded by beams of light and smoke effects in a packed stadium.
Music

Did Kanye West Actually Break the Record for 'Largest Stadium Performance' of All Time?

Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."

Trace William Cowen53 days ago
Chaka Khan Says Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband, Ike Turner, Was a 'Lovely Human Being'
Pop Culture

Chaka Khan Sparks Backlash After Calling Ike Turner ‘Lovely’

The singer opens up about her early days with Ike, the rumors that followed, and why her personal memories don’t match his public villain image.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
Tina Turner Estate Sells Majority Song Rights to ABBA-Owned Pophouse
Music

ABBA-Backed Pophouse Now Controls Most of Tina Turner’s Music

ABBA-backed Pophouse has acquired a majority stake in Tina Turner’s music and rights to her name, image, and likeness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Tina Turner children
Music

Cause of Death Revealed for Tina Turner’s Son, Ike Turner Jr., 67

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died.

Jessica Mcbride292 days ago
Tina Turner
Music

Tina Turner Memorialized in Her Tennessee Hometown With Bronze Statue

It's near the Nutbush community where she went to school.

Trey Alston300 days ago
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An AI-generated Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with Tupac Shakur and XXXTentacion in a vibrant, colorful setting.
Music

Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne With Bizarre AI-Generated Heaven Selfies

The AI-generated video showed Osbourne taking selfies with late musicians like 2Pac, XXXTentacion, and Michael Jackson.

Alex Ocho355 days ago
Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lizzo Calls Out 'Sickening' Mistreatment of Black Female Artists

The 4-time Grammy winner named Janet Jackson, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston as artists who've been publicly disrespected.

Jaelani Turner-Williams493 days ago
Three images: The Game recording in a studio, Kanye West walking in a black outfit, and a woman in a red suit on a talk show set.
Music

The Game Previews Ye-Produced Song "Tina" After Alleged Banana Emoji DM to Tina Knowles

Ye is taking time off from Nazi bullsh*t to preview new music with The Game.

Trace William Cowen514 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Tina Turner and SInger Cher at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cher Recalls Tina Turner Seeking Advice on How to Leave Abusive Husband Ike

The late singer, once sought advice from Cher, who was previously involved in an tumultuous marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams611 days ago
Music

Tina Turner Tributes Pour in From Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Fat Joe, and More

Some of our biggest R&amp;B, hip-hop, and pop artists are paying homage to the legend.

Starr Savoy1157 days ago
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