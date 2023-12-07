Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being ‘F*cking Rude,’ Acted Like ‘Such a B*tch’ During ‘Santa Clauses’ Shoot

Speaking further on her experience, Wilson said that Allen had everyone “walking on egg shells” during production. She also again called the Home Improvement and Toy Story star a “bitch,” as well as someone who was “so fucking rude” to those around him.

“It was truly the single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star, ever,” she said.

Complex has reached out to reps for Allen for comment. This story may be updated.

It’s not the first time Allen, whose cocaine bust mugshot and accompanying story of allegedly providing names resurfaces on occasion, has been the subject of unflattering headlines over the years.

While he’s also often lumped in with the MAGA crowd, the truth isn’t as cut-and-dry as that. Back in 2020, for example, a pro-Trump diatribe that was widely shared on Facebook and attributed to the comedian was confirmed by his rep to have been a fake. In a 2021 interview with Marc Maron, Allen described himself as a “fiscal conservative” and pointed to the issue of taxes as his biggest concern.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen said at the time. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”