Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being ‘F*cking Rude,’ Acted Like ‘Such a B*tch’ During ‘Santa Clauses’ Shoot

Casey Wilson called Tim Allen "such a bitch” when looking back at her experience shooting an episode of Disney’s The Santa Clauses series.
Fans of the franchise will recall that Wilson appeared in an episode of the series last year, playing the adult version of Sara, the child who spotted Allen’s Santa in the original 1994 film The Santa Clause. While reflecting on working with Allen during a chat on her and Danielle Schneider’s Bitch Sesh podcast, per a report from Variety, Wilson specifically pointed to a scene in which the script called for her to start throwing various items at Allen’s character because she initially mistakes him for a burglar.
“[Allen] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,’” Wilson said. “The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”
Speaking further on her experience, Wilson said that Allen had everyone “walking on egg shells” during production. She also again called the Home Improvement and Toy Story star a “bitch,” as well as someone who was “so fucking rude” to those around him.
“It was truly the single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star, ever,” she said.
Complex has reached out to reps for Allen for comment. This story may be updated.
It’s not the first time Allen, whose cocaine bust mugshot and accompanying story of allegedly providing names resurfaces on occasion, has been the subject of unflattering headlines over the years.
While he’s also often lumped in with the MAGA crowd, the truth isn’t as cut-and-dry as that. Back in 2020, for example, a pro-Trump diatribe that was widely shared on Facebook and attributed to the comedian was confirmed by his rep to have been a fake. In a 2021 interview with Marc Maron, Allen described himself as a “fiscal conservative” and pointed to the issue of taxes as his biggest concern.
“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen said at the time. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”
More recently, Allen was the subject of coverage surrounding Home Improvement alum Pamela Anderson’s memoir. Specifically, Anderson said that Allen once flashed her on the set of the hit comedy. Allen denied this, with Anderson later coming to her former co-star’s defense.
“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line,” she told Variety’s Tatiana Siegel in January. “I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
Next for Allen is another Toy Story sequel, though a release date and additional details have not been made public.