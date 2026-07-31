The Social Network

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Jesse Eisenberg Says He Was 'Letting Down America' by Not Reprising Mark Zuckerberg Role in 'The Social Network 2'
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Reveals Why He Really Walked Away From 'The Social Reckoning'

Inside the three-day push from Aaron Sorkin before Jesse Eisenberg walked away from Mark Zuckerberg and ‘The Social Reckoning.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Bill Burr wearing a dark suit, smiles at an event with a Television Academy backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bill Burr Could Be Logging On for ‘The Social Network 2’

The comedian is reportedly in talks to join Aaron Sorkin’s sequel alongside Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison.

Griff Griffin309 days ago
Split image. Left: Jesse Eisenberg in a red cap and black sweater. Right: Mark Zuckerberg in a black coat and tie.
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Wants to Distance Himself From Mark Zuckerberg Due to ‘Problematic’ Meta Policies

Last month, Zuckerberg announced plans to end Meta's third party fact-checking policy on Facebook and Instagram in the U.S.

Alex Ocho543 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Gran Turismo: The Movie" Is In the Works At Sony

From the producer of "The Social Network" and "Fifty Shades of Grey."

LastOneAwakeNYC4756 days ago
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Pop Culture

Facebook Updates iOS App With Messenger, Gifts, and Camera Features

Sending gifts straight off the iPhone.

Dru Ashe5016 days ago
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Pop Culture

Eduardo Saverin Quashes Beef With Mark Zuckerberg

No ill will after making billions.

Complex5177 days ago
Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin Confirmed As Screenwriter For Steve Jobs Biopic

The big project falls into the right hands.

Complex5190 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher To Play Steve Jobs In Indie Biopic

Aaron Sorkin not involved.

Complex5234 days ago
Pop Culture

Sony Pictures Wants Aaron Sorkin To Pen "Untitled Steve Jobs" Biopic

Some people believe that <em>The Social Network</em> scribe may actually pass on the job for a few reasons.

Complex5393 days ago
Pop Culture

Aaron Sorkin May Pen Steve Jobs Biopic

"The Social Network" screenwriter tops the studio's list.

Complex5393 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Andy Samberg Impersonates Mark Zuckerberg, Faces Off With Real Zuck

Mark swears he has a sense of humor.

Complex5426 days ago

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