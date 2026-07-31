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Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
From 'Raging Bull' to 'Malcolm X,' we rank the greatest biographical films that turned real-life legends into unforgettable cinema — the good, the tragic, and the Oscar-winning.Brent Eickhoff
'The Social Network' celebrates its 15th anniversary, and the world is worse than it was.Kevin Wong
Which snubs, upsets, and lapses in logic rank among the most egregious? Find out, then tell the Academy where they can stick that statue!Jason Serafino