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A red cartoon ant with a speech bubble on a dark background. Text: "A Social Network for AI Agents. Humans welcome to observe."
Life

Moltbook, Social Network Built Entirely for AI Bots to Talk to Each Other, Goes Viral

The AI-only social network features bots discussing everything from consciousness to their human creators.

Mark Elibert167 days ago
A smartphone screen displaying the Instagram logo and text, with a blurred Instagram logo in the background.
Pop Culture

Instagram’s Grid Update Sparks Backlash from Creators: ‘Why Did You Do This?’

The app's shift from squares to vertical rectangles has users sounding off in the comments section.

Alex Ocho533 days ago
Bluesky
Life

Bluesky Won't Use an AI Bot to Analyze User Content, Unlike X

The fairly new social media platform is setting itself apart from its competitor, X.

tara mahadevan609 days ago
The logo of news platform Twitter is seen on the display of an iPhone.
Life

Twitter Has Started Testing an Edit Tweet Feature

The feature has long been discussed by some users as an essential tweak to the platform, while others have argued against it. Regardless, testing has started.

Trace William Cowen1415 days ago
Grindr icon
Life

U.S. Catholic Church Official Resigns After Being Linked to Gay Bars, Grindr

The top administrator for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops resigned after a report that used mined app data said he was regularly using Grindr.

Gavin Evans1822 days ago
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instagram
Life

New Instagram Feature Lets Users Decide How Much 'Sensitive Content' They See

The new feature adds to the platform's Community Guidelines and Recommendation Guidelines by giving users greater control over filter limits.

Trace William Cowen1822 days ago
ig
Life

Instagram Announces New Feature to Protect Users From Abusive DM Requests

On Wednesday, the company detailed a number of new tools, including one that will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words and phrases.

Trace William Cowen1913 days ago
Twitter logo
Life

Twitter Is Looking Into Adding a Dislike Button to Platform

According to a response from Twitter's product lead, the platform is considering putting in a dislike button/capability to downvote people's tweets.

Gavin Evans2068 days ago
fake
Life

#FACTS: How to Identify Fake Election News on Social Media | Complex World

The public’s trust in both democracy and journalism continues to be threatened by the prevalence of misleading or downright false information on social media.

Trace William Cowen2096 days ago
p
Life

Pompeo Says U.S. Is 'Certainly Looking at' Banning TikTok

In a statement responding to Pompeo's comments, a TikTok rep reminded users that the app is "led by an American CEO." The app is exiting the Hong Kong market.

Trace William Cowen2201 days ago
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Mark Zuckerberg
Life

Facebook Execs Reportedly Gave Up on Solutions to Decrease Partisan Divide on Platform

According to a report published by 'The Wall Street Journal,' Facebook executives nixed or lost interest in proposed solutions to tamp down partisan divide.

Gavin Evans2243 days ago
Twitter logo
Life

Twitter Says It Will Ban Tweets Spreading Misinformation About Coronavirus

Twitter plans to heavily moderate misinformation about the coronavirus.

Gavin Evans2311 days ago
Eminem
Pop Culture

Eminem, Kerry Washington, Stephen A. Smith, and More Show Their Range With #DollyPartonChallenge

Versatility is key in the new meme of the moment.

Gavin Evans2366 days ago
Facebook stock image
Life

Facebook Rebrands, Switches Name to All-Caps

Silicon Valley's getting harder and harder to satirize.

Gavin Evans2446 days ago
Instagram logo
Life

Instagram to Begin Adding 'False Information' Label Over Fake News

If you’ve been seeing a growing number of fake posts floating down your Instagram feed, worry not — Facebook wants to put it a stop to it.

Philip Lewis2460 days ago
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Tumblr app logo
Life

WordPress Owner Is Buying Tumblr From Verizon

Verizon will complete a transaction sending Tumblr to Automattic Inc., the owner of the blogging host site WordPress.

Gavin Evans2530 days ago
soulja
Music

Soulja Boy Offers Up His Services in Wake of Facebook and Instagram Outages

When Facebook and Instagram went down, Soulja Boy wasted zero time stepping in with a solution.

Trace William Cowen2683 days ago

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