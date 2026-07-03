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Moltbook, Social Network Built Entirely for AI Bots to Talk to Each Other, Goes Viral
The AI-only social network features bots discussing everything from consciousness to their human creators.
Instagram’s Grid Update Sparks Backlash from Creators: ‘Why Did You Do This?’
The app's shift from squares to vertical rectangles has users sounding off in the comments section.
Bluesky Won't Use an AI Bot to Analyze User Content, Unlike X
The fairly new social media platform is setting itself apart from its competitor, X.
Twitter Has Started Testing an Edit Tweet Feature
The feature has long been discussed by some users as an essential tweak to the platform, while others have argued against it. Regardless, testing has started.
U.S. Catholic Church Official Resigns After Being Linked to Gay Bars, Grindr
The top administrator for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops resigned after a report that used mined app data said he was regularly using Grindr.
New Instagram Feature Lets Users Decide How Much 'Sensitive Content' They See
The new feature adds to the platform's Community Guidelines and Recommendation Guidelines by giving users greater control over filter limits.
Instagram Announces New Feature to Protect Users From Abusive DM Requests
On Wednesday, the company detailed a number of new tools, including one that will automatically filter DM requests containing offensive words and phrases.
Twitter Is Looking Into Adding a Dislike Button to Platform
According to a response from Twitter's product lead, the platform is considering putting in a dislike button/capability to downvote people's tweets.
#FACTS: How to Identify Fake Election News on Social Media | Complex World
The public’s trust in both democracy and journalism continues to be threatened by the prevalence of misleading or downright false information on social media.
Pompeo Says U.S. Is 'Certainly Looking at' Banning TikTok
In a statement responding to Pompeo's comments, a TikTok rep reminded users that the app is "led by an American CEO." The app is exiting the Hong Kong market.
Facebook Execs Reportedly Gave Up on Solutions to Decrease Partisan Divide on Platform
According to a report published by 'The Wall Street Journal,' Facebook executives nixed or lost interest in proposed solutions to tamp down partisan divide.
Twitter Says It Will Ban Tweets Spreading Misinformation About Coronavirus
Twitter plans to heavily moderate misinformation about the coronavirus.
Eminem, Kerry Washington, Stephen A. Smith, and More Show Their Range With #DollyPartonChallenge
Versatility is key in the new meme of the moment.
Facebook Rebrands, Switches Name to All-Caps
Silicon Valley's getting harder and harder to satirize.
Instagram to Begin Adding 'False Information' Label Over Fake News
If you’ve been seeing a growing number of fake posts floating down your Instagram feed, worry not — Facebook wants to put it a stop to it.
WordPress Owner Is Buying Tumblr From Verizon
Verizon will complete a transaction sending Tumblr to Automattic Inc., the owner of the blogging host site WordPress.
Soulja Boy Offers Up His Services in Wake of Facebook and Instagram Outages
When Facebook and Instagram went down, Soulja Boy wasted zero time stepping in with a solution.