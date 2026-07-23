Deion Sanders Tells Chrisean Rock ‘You Are the Prize’ During Tearful Phone Call

"You gotta realize, when you look in that mirror, you are the prize," Sanders told her. "Ain't no storyline without you. OK, you are the controversy, you are the type of woman that God has given us that we gotta have an opinion on. Don't put yourself in a bottom position where you can't control your narrative. You too smart for that.”

In a clip from the livestream, which circulated on Wednesday (July 22), Sanders offered words of support to the rapper and TV personality.

During the exchange, Rock teared up thanks to his kind words.

“I could cry right now," she told Sanders. After the call, she reflected on the moment and acknowledged that he’s aware of how divisive of a figure she is.

"Deion Sanders seen all that back and forth stuff. He like, ‘What are you doing? Quit it,’” she told her viewers. “Like, ‘Are you going backwards and you don't need to go?’ But you just start giving me fatherly advice and I start crying."

It’s not the first time Sanders has given Rock a pep talk on a livestream. A few weeks after her debut boxing match in April, he called to praise her performance and composure in the ring.

"The girl I saw walk up to the weigh-in and get on that scale, I mean body looking good, face looking clear, and I was so proud of you when you won that fight, not that I ever thought you was going to lose," he said.