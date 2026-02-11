Bow Wow Denies Rumors of Previously Dating Hilary Duff and Teairra Mari, Reaffirms Love of Singledom

Bow Wow reaffirms his affinity for the single life, plus denies a few dating rumors, in a new interview.

Speaking with Thembi for an episode of Stepping Into the Shade Room, the 38-year-old So So Def alum, joined by current tourmates B2K, pointed to his lifestyle as “a problem” for him when it comes to maintaining traditional romantic relationships. As such, he’s not interested in settling down.

“I feel like I did it too many times in my life,” he explained. “I love my work too much. I’m married to the game.”

Elaborating further, Bow Wow pointed to B2K’s Omarion as someone with whom he’s “similar in ways,” adding that he’s had the pleasure of meeting “many great women” over the course of his time in the spotlight.

“I’ve met too many great women throughout the course of my career,” he said. “It’s hard for me to get with a woman and I can’t be friends with a girl that I’ve known for 18 years. I’ve got multiple girls that I’ve known for over 18 years. I can’t just cut the relationships off. That, or my job tells me to be in the club—at LIV, and all these other spots—and I lean in one time and I tell my waitress I need a bottle of ’42 and y’all post it and my girl tripping. I’m like, yo, I’m telling them what I want to drink.”