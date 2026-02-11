Bow Wow Denies Rumors of Previously Dating Hilary Duff and Teairra Mari, Reaffirms Love of Singledom

Bow Wow reaffirms his affinity for the single life, plus denies a few dating rumors, in a new interview.
Speaking with Thembi for an episode of Stepping Into the Shade Room, the 38-year-old So So Def alum, joined by current tourmates B2K, pointed to his lifestyle as “a problem” for him when it comes to maintaining traditional romantic relationships. As such, he’s not interested in settling down.
“I feel like I did it too many times in my life,” he explained. “I love my work too much. I’m married to the game.”
Elaborating further, Bow Wow pointed to B2K’s Omarion as someone with whom he’s “similar in ways,” adding that he’s had the pleasure of meeting “many great women” over the course of his time in the spotlight.
“I’ve met too many great women throughout the course of my career,” he said. “It’s hard for me to get with a woman and I can’t be friends with a girl that I’ve known for 18 years. I’ve got multiple girls that I’ve known for over 18 years. I can’t just cut the relationships off. That, or my job tells me to be in the club—at LIV, and all these other spots—and I lean in one time and I tell my waitress I need a bottle of ’42 and y’all post it and my girl tripping. I’m like, yo, I’m telling them what I want to drink.”
Having the “freedom” to continue enjoying this part of his life, it seems, is key to Bow Wow.
“I’m big on, I love people,” he added. “I love to entertain, I love to host, and I like my peace. I like to be in my crib dolo sometimes. I might just wake up and not want you here today.”
Despite a conversation about childhood and present-day crushes on fellow celebrities during which B2K and Bow Wow both chimed in, the latter, at least according to his own remarks, isn’t particularly interested in “famous girlfriends” these days. This led into a mention of his rumored “roster” of past relationships, with Thembi naming off some familiar names, thus prompting a few denials from Bow Wow.
At the mention of Blac Chyna, Bow Wow made a shocked facial expression, while a subsequent mention of Teairra Marí prompted a firm “no” from the star, who credited their work together in the 2010 film Lottery Ticket for having fueled dating rumors.
From there, Kim Kardashian was brought up. At this mention, Bow Wow shook his head and offered, simply, “That’s crazy.” He then denied rumors of having dated Hilary Duff in the past, speculating that such talk was ignited by a magazine cover they appeared on together earlier in their respective careers. Karrine Steffans, meanwhile, got a special shoutout from Bow Wow for having, in his words, “taught me how to wash clothes.” Notably, he’s made similar comments about Steffans in the past.
Bow Wow and B2K’s latest run together, dubbed the Boys 4 Life Tour, begins in March. See a full list of current dates below.