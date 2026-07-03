Sue Bird

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Two people smiling at the Basketball Hall of Fame event, with logos and a Mohegan Sun backdrop.
Sports

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Announce Split

They were engaged for almost six years.

Trey Alston91 days ago
A diverse group of women, including Simone Biles, seated and standing in casual attire against a gray background.
Sports

Nike Welcomes Stars to Fourth Athlete Think Tank Cohort

The new cohort includes JuJu Watkins, Sue Bird, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jess Sims, and more.

Complex Staff414 days ago
Sue Bird chats with Caitlin Clark after a WNBA game.
Sports

Sue Bird Calls Out Racism Towards Black WNBA Players, Says Caitlin Clark Is 'Being Used as a Pawn'

The 13-time WNBA All-Star claims racism has been impacting the league "well before this year."

Jose Martinez653 days ago
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe
Sports

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Say It’d Be Awkward If They Didn’t Discuss Their Relationship on New Podcast

Complex sat down with the engaged power couple to talk about Olympic schedules, Jay-Z, and their new podcast.

West Wilson697 days ago
nike kyrie 5 keep sue fresh pair
Sneakers

Sue Bird's 'Keep Sue Fresh' Nike Kyrie 5s Are Releasing

The 'Keep Sue Fresh' Nike Kyrie 5 PE that Kyrie Irving gifted Sue Bird is being released.

Brandon Richard2453 days ago
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Vic Mensa Complex Live
Music

"Complex Live": Vic Mensa Gets Real About Turning His Life Around and YFN Lucci Performs

The latest episode of "Complex Live" is here, featuring Vic Mensa, YFN Lucci, Nelly, Diana Taurasi and more.

Complex3276 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Interview: Sue Bird Isn't Scared of Zika, Thinks Super Teams Could Be Good for the Game

We talked to Bird on the eve of the Storm’s showdown with the Liberty at Madison Square Garden Wednesday afternoon about her future in the game.

Ryan Morik3663 days ago

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