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Coast Guard Releases New Report About 2023 OceanGate Submersible Disaster
The company's CEO and co-founder, Stockton Rush, died in the tragedy.
‘All Good Here’: One of Titan Submersible’s Last Messages Revealed Before Implosion
The five-passenger Titan crew was in communication with the mother ship before the vessel imploded, likely within milliseconds.
Family of Man Who Died in Titan Sub Implosion Files $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five people who died onboard the vessel during its voyage to the Titanic wreck.
Subway Restaurant Removes ‘Our Subs Don’t Implode’ Sign Referencing Titanic Submersible After Complaints
The fast food chain admitted in a statement the sign was genuine and said it "has no place in our business."
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered Amid Wreckage of Titan Submersible
Five passengers were confirmed dead following a "catastrophic implosion" of the submersible.
Viral Photo Purporting to Titan Submersible Game Controller on Ocean Floor Is Fake
An altered image showing the infamous modified Logitech game controller on the ocean floor circulated online.
19-Year-Old Who Died on Titanic Submersible Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, Aunt Says
Suleman Dawood's aunt said that the 19-year-old expressed hesitation about going on the expedition, which the Coast Guard said suffered a "catastrophic implosion."
Queen Naija Responds to Troll Who Joked She Was to Blame for Missing Titanic Sub, Threatens Lawsuit
A Twitter user suggested that the singer and media personality was refusing to cooperate with authorities in the search and rescue operation to recover the missing submarine.
Wife of Missing Titanic Submarine Pilot Is Descendant of Couple Who Died on 1912 Ship
Wendy Rush, who is the wife of Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, and the man that was piloting the submarine that has been lost at sea since Sunday, is a descendant of a couple that died on the original Titanic in 1912.
Cardi B Rips Stepson of Billionaire Missing on Titanic Submarine for Going to Blink-182 Concert
"You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me," Cardi said.
Company Behind Titanic Sub Says Passengers Have 'Sadly Been Lost' (UPDATE)
An aircraft searching for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible reportedly detected "banging" from the area it and the five people onboard went missing.
Titanic Tourist Submarine Vanishes During Expedition, Five People Missing
Tour firm OceanGate, which hosts submersible craft tours of the Titanic shipwreck, said a search is underway.
2 Dead Bodies and Nearly 3 Tons of Cocaine Found on Submarine Seized by Colombian Navy
The deaths had occurred due to exposure to toxic fuel fumes, officials said when announcing the seizure of the vessel, which was carrying nearly 3 tons of coke.
Lil Pump Spends $25K on Custom Gucci Bike
The "Gucci Gang" rapper spent $25,000 on a custom white Gucci bike from a high-end retailer in Miami, and reportedly mulled buying a submarine.
Coast Guard Finds $165 Million in Cocaine on Submarine
The submarine was transporting over 12,000 pounds of cocaine, likely from South America.
Submarine Inventor Admits to Dismembering Journalist's Body But Denies He Killed Her
Peter Madsen revised his story again Monday, now claiming journalist Kim Wall died of carbon monoxide poisoning.