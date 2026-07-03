Submarine

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

OceanGate
Life

Coast Guard Releases New Report About 2023 OceanGate Submersible Disaster

The company's CEO and co-founder, Stockton Rush, died in the tragedy.

tara mahadevan345 days ago
The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel stored near the OceanGate offices on June 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. OceanGate, owner of the missing submersible carrying five people trying to visit the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, operates out of Everett.
Life

‘All Good Here’: One of Titan Submersible’s Last Messages Revealed Before Implosion

The five-passenger Titan crew was in communication with the mother ship before the vessel imploded, likely within milliseconds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Life

Family of Man Who Died in Titan Sub Implosion Files $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five people who died onboard the vessel during its voyage to the Titanic wreck.

Joe Price708 days ago
Life

Subway Restaurant Removes ‘Our Subs Don’t Implode’ Sign Referencing Titanic Submersible After Complaints

The fast food chain admitted in a statement the sign was genuine and said it "has no place in our business."

Joe Price1108 days ago
Life

'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered Amid Wreckage of Titan Submersible

Five passengers were confirmed dead following a "catastrophic implosion" of the submersible.

Jose Martinez1114 days ago
Advertisement
Life

Viral Photo Purporting to Titan Submersible Game Controller on Ocean Floor Is Fake

An altered image showing the infamous modified Logitech game controller on the ocean floor circulated online.

Joe Price1115 days ago
Life

19-Year-Old Who Died on Titanic Submersible Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, Aunt Says

Suleman Dawood's aunt said that the 19-year-old expressed hesitation about going on the expedition, which the Coast Guard said suffered a "catastrophic implosion."

Joe Price1120 days ago
Music

Queen Naija Responds to Troll Who Joked She Was to Blame for Missing Titanic Sub, Threatens Lawsuit

A Twitter user suggested that the singer and media personality was refusing to cooperate with authorities in the search and rescue operation to recover the missing submarine.

Joe Price1121 days ago
Pop Culture

Wife of Missing Titanic Submarine Pilot Is Descendant of Couple Who Died on 1912 Ship

Wendy Rush, who is the wife of Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, and the man that was piloting the submarine that has been lost at sea since Sunday, is a descendant of a couple that died on the original Titanic in 1912.

Abel Shifferaw1121 days ago
Music

Cardi B Rips Stepson of Billionaire Missing on Titanic Submarine for Going to Blink-182 Concert

"You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me," Cardi said.

Joe Price1122 days ago
Advertisement
Life

Company Behind Titanic Sub Says Passengers Have 'Sadly Been Lost' (UPDATE)

An aircraft searching for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible reportedly detected "banging" from the area it and the five people onboard went missing.

Joe Price1122 days ago
Life

Titanic Tourist Submarine Vanishes During Expedition, Five People Missing

Tour firm OceanGate, which hosts submersible craft tours of the Titanic shipwreck, said a search is underway.

Joe Price1123 days ago
A cocaine submarine is seen in water
Life

2 Dead Bodies and Nearly 3 Tons of Cocaine Found on Submarine Seized by Colombian Navy

The deaths had occurred due to exposure to toxic fuel fumes, officials said when announcing the seizure of the vessel, which was carrying nearly 3 tons of coke.

Trace William Cowen1221 days ago
lil pump
Style

Lil Pump Spends $25K on Custom Gucci Bike

The "Gucci Gang" rapper spent $25,000 on a custom white Gucci bike from a high-end retailer in Miami, and reportedly mulled buying a submarine.

Jordan Rose2191 days ago
submarine
Life

Coast Guard Finds $165 Million in Cocaine on Submarine

The submarine was transporting over 12,000 pounds of cocaine, likely from South America.

tara mahadevan2487 days ago
Advertisement
Kim Wall
Life

Submarine Inventor Admits to Dismembering Journalist's Body But Denies He Killed Her

Peter Madsen revised his story again Monday, now claiming journalist Kim Wall died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Trace William Cowen3181 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App