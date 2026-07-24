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Latest Stories

Life

Florida Man Known as 'Dr. Deep Sea' Resurfaces After Breaking Record for Longest Time Living Underwater (UPDATE)

Joseph Dituri previously broke the record for the longest time spent living underwater without depressurization. After 100 days, he has now resurfaced.

Joe Price1165 days ago
Michael B Jordan in a new Calvin Klein photo
Style

Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign Video

Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Creed III,' which marks his feature directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

Trace William Cowen1244 days ago
Lupita Nyongo attends the European premiere of 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever.'
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Shares Footage of Underwater Training in Preparation for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Lupita Nyong'o posted a video on TikTok showing off the extensive work that went into preparing for her role of Nakia in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

Jose Martinez1343 days ago
shark
Life

Watch Divers Swim With a Huge Great White Shark

These folks swam—without a cage—with one of the largest great whites to be ever be filmed.

Joe Price2745 days ago
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Life

This Glow-in-the-Dark Snorkel Makes Underwater Oral Hella Easy

A new glow-in-the-dark snorkel created by Glow N Dark is designed to make going down on bae super easy.

Trace William Cowen3704 days ago
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Style

These Cotton Boxers Will Supposedly Protect Your Junk From Wi-Fi Signals

A company called Wireless Armour says its underwear will protect your twig and berries from radiation.

Joshua Espinoza3999 days ago
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Style

10 Incredible Images of an Underwater Museum

These are some of the coolest underwater sculptures on the planet.

Jarrell Chalmers4261 days ago
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Style

20 Awesome Underwater Photo Shoots

When H20 meets art in the best way possible.

Sam Lockhart4839 days ago
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Style

Incredible Underwater Surfer Photos By Mark Tippl

What happens after the wipeout.

Cedar Pasori5053 days ago
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Style

Mysterious Underwater Crop Circles Discovered Off The Coast Of Japan

One photographer's mission to figure it out.

Cedar Pasori5057 days ago
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Style

Artist Proves It's Not Impossible To Go Scuba Diving In A Wheelchair

Exotic underwater performance by artist Sue Austin.

Justin Korkidis5077 days ago
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Style

Underwater Tango Photographs By Katerina Bodrunova

It's as incredible as it sounds.

Cedar Pasori5088 days ago
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Style

Photographer Tim Taddler's Spooky New Underwater Series

A new way to look at portraiture.

Robert Khederian5103 days ago
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Style

An Underwater Photography Exhibit At The Scene Of A Shipwreck

Would you dive seven miles off the coast of Florida to see it?

Cedar Pasori5107 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fresh Gear: The EGO Personal Submarine

Stunt underwater in this new cruiser.

gerald335630 days ago

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