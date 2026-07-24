Latest Stories
Florida Man Known as 'Dr. Deep Sea' Resurfaces After Breaking Record for Longest Time Living Underwater (UPDATE)
Joseph Dituri previously broke the record for the longest time spent living underwater without depressurization. After 100 days, he has now resurfaced.
Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign Video
Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Creed III,' which marks his feature directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.
Lupita Nyong’o Shares Footage of Underwater Training in Preparation for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Lupita Nyong'o posted a video on TikTok showing off the extensive work that went into preparing for her role of Nakia in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
Watch Divers Swim With a Huge Great White Shark
These folks swam—without a cage—with one of the largest great whites to be ever be filmed.
This Glow-in-the-Dark Snorkel Makes Underwater Oral Hella Easy
A new glow-in-the-dark snorkel created by Glow N Dark is designed to make going down on bae super easy.
These Cotton Boxers Will Supposedly Protect Your Junk From Wi-Fi Signals
A company called Wireless Armour says its underwear will protect your twig and berries from radiation.
10 Incredible Images of an Underwater Museum
These are some of the coolest underwater sculptures on the planet.
Hit The Ocean Floor With These Underwater Sculptures Made From Garbage
That sinking feeling.
20 Awesome Underwater Photo Shoots
When H20 meets art in the best way possible.
Photographs of Dogs Made to Look Like Sharks Underwater by Seth Casteel
From his new book.
Incredible Underwater Surfer Photos By Mark Tippl
What happens after the wipeout.
Mysterious Underwater Crop Circles Discovered Off The Coast Of Japan
One photographer's mission to figure it out.
Artist Proves It's Not Impossible To Go Scuba Diving In A Wheelchair
Exotic underwater performance by artist Sue Austin.
Underwater Tango Photographs By Katerina Bodrunova
It's as incredible as it sounds.
Photographer Tim Taddler's Spooky New Underwater Series
A new way to look at portraiture.
An Underwater Photography Exhibit At The Scene Of A Shipwreck
Would you dive seven miles off the coast of Florida to see it?
Fresh Gear: The EGO Personal Submarine
Stunt underwater in this new cruiser.