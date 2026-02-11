Study Finds Over a Third of College Students Use Phones to Check Social Media or Text During Sex

College students don’t seem particularly interested in sex.

A new poll from social network apps Yik Yak and Sidechat polled 10,000 college students about their sex lives and social media use.

The results, from over 500 campuses, reveal that 35 percent of students have texted or used social media while having sex. Twenty-four students also confessed to texting their mothers during intimate moments.

However, it seems students have largely nixed dating apps for IRL meet-ups: over 70 percent say they met their current or most recent partner in person, and 29 percent say they met their parents online.

College-aged kids are still going through their partners' phones, with 22 percent admitting they do so “all the time,” and 15 percent saying they did so regretfully. However, some appear to be having a grand old time in college: 15 percent say they left a date to be intimate with someone else—and said they’d do it again.

"People come to Yik Yak and Sidechat for real community and real honesty," CEO Kyle Venn said in a press release. "Anonymity lets students say what they actually think, and polls turn that honesty into insights that are sometimes hilarious, and always real. You end up learning things people would never admit out loud. We've seen huge engagement across both platforms, along with interest from brands that want to reach bot-free, genuinely engaged communities."

Some have even had sex while their roommate was awake and in the room, with seven percent admitting so, while 15 percent said they courteously waited until their roommate fell asleep.

Sidechat polled 23 campuses, including Harvard University, Brown University, Yale University, Columbia University, and University of Pennsylvania, among others. Yik Yak polled 480 campuses, including Rutgers University, University of Massachusetts, Penn State, San Diego State, and Clemson University.

