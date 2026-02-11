Pop Culture

Study Finds Over a Third of College Students Use Phones to Check Social Media or Text During Sex

Twenty-four of students polled also admitted to texting their mom while hooking up.

A hand holding a smartphone displaying 08:00 on the screen, surrounded by floral-patterned bed sheets.
picture alliance via Getty

College students don’t seem particularly interested in sex.

A new poll from social network apps Yik Yak and Sidechat polled 10,000 college students about their sex lives and social media use.

The results, from over 500 campuses, reveal that 35 percent of students have texted or used social media while having sex. Twenty-four students also confessed to texting their mothers during intimate moments.

However, it seems students have largely nixed dating apps for IRL meet-ups: over 70 percent say they met their current or most recent partner in person, and 29 percent say they met their parents online.

College-aged kids are still going through their partners' phones, with 22 percent admitting they do so “all the time,” and 15 percent saying they did so regretfully. However, some appear to be having a grand old time in college: 15 percent say they left a date to be intimate with someone else—and said they’d do it again.

"People come to Yik Yak and Sidechat for real community and real honesty," CEO Kyle Venn said in a press release. "Anonymity lets students say what they actually think, and polls turn that honesty into insights that are sometimes hilarious, and always real. You end up learning things people would never admit out loud. We've seen huge engagement across both platforms, along with interest from brands that want to reach bot-free, genuinely engaged communities."

Some have even had sex while their roommate was awake and in the room, with seven percent admitting so, while 15 percent said they courteously waited until their roommate fell asleep.

Sidechat polled 23 campuses, including Harvard University, Brown University, Yale University, Columbia University, and University of Pennsylvania, among others. Yik Yak polled 480 campuses, including Rutgers University, University of Massachusetts, Penn State, San Diego State, and Clemson University.

Related Stories

A person placing a plastic container with a blue lid into a microwave on a kitchen counter.
Life

Indian PhD Students Get Settlement After Being Told Not to Microwave Food Over Smell Complaint

A staff member's objection to the smell of Indian food led to a civil rights case against the University of Colorado.

Alex Ocho246 days ago
NY Giants Fans Drink the Most During Games, New Study Shows
Sports

NY Giants Fans Drink the Most During Games, New Study Shows

A new survey of more than 3,000 NFL fans reveals Giants supporters top the league in drinking once the game begins.

Bernadette Giacomazzo281 days ago
protein powder
Life

Your Favorite Protein Shake Might Be Serving You Lead — Study Finds

The study looked at 23 popular protein shakes and powders and found lead levels that raised concern.

Jessica Mcbride338 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App