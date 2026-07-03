Featured
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu
We speak with James and Anderson about their new venture The Black Academy, repping Scarborough from LA, and more.Alex Narvaez
This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.Tracey Moore
Pop Culture
Art Imitates Life for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Quibi's '#FreeRayshawn'
Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—stars of Quibi's Emmy-nominated series '#FreeRayshawn'—talk Black love, new media, and more.Starrene Rhett Rocque