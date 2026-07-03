Star Wars: Rogue One

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cassian andor is back baby, sw forever
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero

The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.

Trace William Cowen1513 days ago
diego luna
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Live Action Streaming Series to Star Diego Luna

Diego Luna is returning to the role of Cassian Andor.

Alex Galbraith2808 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Disney CEO Says 'Star Wars' Did 'Too Much, Too Fast' and Fans Can 'Expect Some Slowdown'

Disney's CEO might be regretting putting out so many 'Star Wars' movies in the past few years.

Victoria L. Johnson2857 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Lucasfilm Production Designer Says He Worked on a Movie Set for 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Lucasfilm production designer, Neil Lamont, says he was working on a set of Tatooine for a spinoff film before the production was halted. He's previously worked on 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'

Victoria L. Johnson2892 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Calls on Disney to Slow Down on The 'Star Wars' Projects

Mark Hamill says Disney shouldn't 'oversaturate' it.

Victoria L. Johnson3032 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Closes Out 2016 as Second Biggest Domestic Movie of the Year

'Rogue One' had a hell of a year, bested only by 'Finding Dory' to become the second biggest domestic movie of 2016.

Trace William Cowen3483 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Tops a Whopping $520 Million at Global Box Office

'Rogue One' has now topped $520 million at the global box office because, well, duh. It's a 'Star Wars' movie!

Trace William Cowen3490 days ago
Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' Family Sent Their Love After Her Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' family sent her their love on social media after her heart attack.

Daniel Barna3491 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dedicated 'Star Wars' Fan Gives 'Rogue One' Its Own Classic Opening Crawl

A dedicated AF 'Star Wars' fan made his own opening crawl for 'Rogue One' and it's actually pretty dope.

Trace William Cowen3494 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dude Who Made Original 'Star Wars' Opening Crawl Is Pissed About 'Rogue One' Not Having It

'Rogue One' decided to skip out on the opening crawl, a decision that has the creator of the original 'Star Wars' crawl pretty bummed.

Trace William Cowen3496 days ago
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Rogue One
Pop Culture

Of Course 'Rogue One' Totally Smashed the Box Office With a $155 Million Opening

Wow. Shocker. A 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One' to be exact, did big things at the box office this weekend.

Trace William Cowen3497 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Rogue One' Is So Good You Won't Even Miss the Lightsaber Fights

'Rogue One' is not only a great 'Star War's movie—it makes the other movies in the franchise better.

ianservantes3501 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards Is Ready For ‘Star Wars’ To Get Political

More than any other ‘Star Wars’ movie, ‘Rogue One’ applies to real-world issues.

ianservantes3502 days ago
Rogue One
Pop Culture

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Set for $300 Million Worldwide Box Office Debut

Things are looking quite good for 'Rogue One,' with critics and dollars aligning.

Trace William Cowen3503 days ago

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