Rogue One

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Spider-Man' Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dead at 38
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38

Ortega was known for providing Latin American Spanish dubbing for major films and series, including 'Big Hero 6,' 'Rogue One,' and 'Spider-Man.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo171 days ago
disney shares trailer for new star wars series andor
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More

The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series features Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. The show will be premiering next month.

Abel Shifferaw1446 days ago
cassian andor is back baby, sw forever
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero

The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.

Trace William Cowen1513 days ago
Diego Luna
Pop Culture

Filming for ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Series Spinoff Will Reportedly Begin in October 2019

A Disney+ series centered around Cassian Andor from the 2016 film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will go into production in 2019 with a possible 2020 release.

Jose Martinez2755 days ago
'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Spinoffs About Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, and More Reportedly on Hold

The news was arrives just weeks after the film's standalone project 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened to disappointing box office sales.

Joshua Espinoza2949 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App