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Kermit the Frog is getting his own adidas Stan Smith. Here's everything you need to know about it, including when it's dropping in Canada and where to buy.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Grammy-winning Toronto artist wears adidas's new sustainable Stan Smith and tells us how working with Kanye West shaped his new project 'God's Algorithm.'Alex Nino Gheciu
Toronto's Natalya Amres rocks adidas' new Stan Smiths in our lookbook while chatting deconstructive design and what streetwear brands can do to save the planet.Akeena Legall
For the 50th anniversary of the Stan Smith, adidas is remaking the shoe from the inside with eco-conscious materials and introducing three new iterations.Alex Nino Gheciu