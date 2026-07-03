Square Enix

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kingdom Hearts 4 screenshot
Pop Culture

New 'Kingdom Hearts IV ' Gameplay Footage Shown at Nintendo Direct

Square Enix confirmed the long-awaited sequel for Nintendo Switch 2 day one, alongside a three-game collection arriving October 8.

Trey Alston37 days ago
Simu Liu in a black suit, standing against a blue curtain backdrop, looking confident.
Pop Culture

Simu Liu Says Script Draft for Film Adaptation of ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Is Done

Liu gave an update on the long-awaited film adaptation of the 2012 cult classic video game.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Final Fantasy VII
Pop Culture

Square Enix Dropped a Surprise 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Demo and Fans Are Hyped

Square Enix has released a demo for the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake on PS4.

Joe Price2327 days ago
Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

Square Enix Shares Another Action-Packed Trailer for 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'

'Final Fantasy VII' is often regarded as one of the best games of all-time, and remains a favorite among the Final Fantasy community to this day.

Joe Price2500 days ago
Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

'Final Fantasy' Being Adapted as a Live-Action TV Series

'Final Fantasy' is one of the most iconic and longest-running video game series around, and now it's getting a live-action TV adaptation.

Joe Price2576 days ago
Advertisement
avengers square enix mvideo game
Pop Culture

Marvel Fans Not Impressed With ‘Avengers’ Video Game Character Designs

The characters in Square Enix's game look quite different from their counterparts.

Kyle Shokeye2592 days ago
Skrillex
Music

'Kingdom Hearts III' Opening Theme by Skrillex and Hikaru Utada Is Here

With the release of Square Enix's highly anticipated 'Kingdom Hearts III,' Skrillex's opening theme is here.

Joe Price2736 days ago
kingdom hearts
Pop Culture

'Kingdom Hearts 3's' Final Trailer Features All Your Favorite Disney Characters

Square Enix's beloved 'Kingdom Hearts' franchise is finally set to receive its long-awaited third entry early next year.

Joe Price2768 days ago
Katy Perry
Music

Katy Perry Previews Appearance in 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' Mobile Game

Square Enix's 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' mobile game has been going strong since 2016, and later this week Katy Perry will be joining the game.

Joe Price2775 days ago
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy XV Finally Gets an Official Release Date and a New Trailer

Mark your calanders for 30 September, Final Fantasy 15 is coming

Jerry Gadiano3760 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy VII Remake To Be Spilt Into Episodes

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released in episodic form

Jerry Gadiano3875 days ago
Pop Culture

"Final Fantasy VII" Motorcycle Mini-Game Slides Onto Mobile (Video)

Developer Squre Enix announced a motorcycle mini-game from "Final Fantasy VII" will be modified for mobile release.

LastOneAwakeNYC4411 days ago
Pop Culture

Is "Sleeping Dogs" Getting A Next-Gen Port?

Is "Sleeping Dogs" Getting A Next-Gen Port?

Steve Haske4416 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App