Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Director Designed a Bigger World With 'Open World Fatigue' in Mind

The director of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation says widespread exhaustion with open-world games pushed him to rethink how players experience one of the biggest maps in the trilogy.

Naoki Hamaguchi, who is helming the FF7 Remake trilogy's finale, described "open world fatigue" as a guiding concern throughout development.

"There are a lot of open world games out in the world right now, and [the idea of 'open world fatigue'] is a very important concept to me," he told Eurogamer. "It depends on personal preference and different perceptions, but for me personally, I know I've had the experience where I've been thrown out into an open world game and not known where to go, not known where to begin, and not known what to do. But at the same time, the concept of being thrown into this wondrous world where anything goes is amazing."

Revelation's world is larger than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's (2024), which makes that tension more pressing than ever. "The world is even bigger than it was in Rebirth, so it is more important than ever for us to ensure there's enough guidance here, so people have no issues enjoying what this game has to offer," Hamaguchi said.

Square Enix's answer is centered on the Highwind airship. Players can jump from the deck and parachute into any map location, with the descent itself concealing loading screens for a seamless transition. Visual markers on the ground highlight objectives and minigame locations during the drop, but those markers disappear as players get closer to the surface. "After you open the parachute, you kind of have to rely on your memory to ensure that you're actually dropping into the place where you want to go," Hamaguchi explained.