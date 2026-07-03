Spiderman

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Tom Holland in a blue jacket and light pants walks on a city street under an umbrella.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Praises the Message Behind 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Calls It a ‘Superhuman Movie’

The actor says Spider-Man: Brand New Day is more than a superhero movie, calling its themes about social connection and life in the digital age especially important for young audiences.

Mark Elibert34 days ago

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