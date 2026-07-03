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Big3: Summer Of Fire
Sports

Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League to Go Public With $290 Million Valuation

The hip-hop icon's 3-on-3 basketball league is set to become the first publicly traded professional sports league in U.S. history.

Complex Staff33 days ago

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