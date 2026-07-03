Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Space Jam'

The Air Jordan 11 Retro "Space Jam" is a basketball sneaker first released in 2000 by Nike’s Jordan Brand, famously worn by Michael Jordan in the film Space Jam. This model is defined by its glossy patent leather mudguard paired with a ballistic mesh upper and a translucent outsole, creating a sleek look that blends performance with style. The "Space Jam" colorway stands out for its black and blue palette, which has been reissued in notable retros like 2009 and 2016, cementing its status as a cultural icon within the Air Jordan 11 lineup. Collectors prioritize the "Space Jam" Retro for its direct tie to Jordan’s cinematic legacy and its unique glossy finish, which distinguishes it from other Air Jordan 11 colorways. Its relevance traces back to the mid-'90s, when Jordan’s influence extended beyond basketball into entertainment, making this sneaker a symbol of that crossover moment. Each re-release reignites demand by appealing to fans who value both its on-court history and its role in sneaker culture as a bridge between sports and pop culture.

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