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SoleFly x Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

SoleFly's New Air Jordan 3 Collab Celebrates the Latinx Community

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 releases in December.

Victor Deng245 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

Large Shipment of SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Stolen

SoleFly confirms that shipments of its Jordan 3 collab were stolen in transit.

Victor Deng254 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

First Look at SoleFly's New Air Jordan 3 Collab

The unreleased SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 was spotted at the Miami Hurricanes football team's season opener.

Victor Deng319 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 12
Sneakers

SoleFly's Next Air Jordan Collab Arrives This Week

Here's how you can buy SoleFly's café-inspired Air Jordan 12.

Victor Deng592 days ago
Sneakers

SoleFly's Air Jordan 8 Collab Releases Next Month

Details for the 'Mi Casa, Su Casa' drop.

Victor Deng973 days ago
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SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Collab DX5763 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collab Releases This Week

Miami-based sneaker boutique SoleFly has teamed up with Jordan Brand once again, this time working on a UNC Tar Heels-inspired take on the Air Jordan 13.

Brandon Richard1324 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low 'What The' Sample
Sneakers

'What the' SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low Sample Surfaces

SoleFly owner Carlos Prieto shared images of the 'What The' SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low sample on social media. Click here to learn more about the sneaker.

Victor Deng1540 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's 'Atmosphere' DD9335-641 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Atmosphere' Women's Air Jordan 1 to the 'MX Rock' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1669 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low DN3400 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Lows Get an Official Release Date

Images of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low collab have surfaced. Click here for an official look as well as info on when the collab is releasing.

Victor Deng1675 days ago
SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 Anniversary Release Date CW5854 200 Heel
Sneakers

Closer Look at the SoleFly x Air Jordan 10

Miami retailer SoleFly is rumored to be collaborating with Jordan Brand on a new Air Jordan 10 in 2020. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2268 days ago
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SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 PE Release Date Profile
Sneakers

SoleFly's Super Bowl Capsule Includes an Exclusive Air Jordan 10

To celebrate its 10th Anniversary and Super Bowl LIV, Miami-based retailer is launching a capsule collection that includes a Friends & Family Air Jordan 10.

Brandon Richard2359 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 4
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Travis Scott x Air Jordan I Low, Adidas Yeezy & More

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan I Low to Adidas Yeezy Boost 750, here is a list of the best sneakers spotted in the NBA tunnels this week.

Mike DeStefano2403 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan I to Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, here are 10 of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this week.

Mike DeStefano2423 days ago
PJ Tucker Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Purple
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers From the 2018–19 NBA Season

Ranking the best sneakers worn during the 2018–19 NBA regular season including pairs from LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Kyrie Irving, and more.

Matt Welty2652 days ago

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