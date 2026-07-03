Nike Flyknit
The Nike Flyknit technology, launched in 2012, features woven yarn uppers that deliver a lightweight, sock-like fit without traditional seams. Initially designed for running, Flyknit has been adapted into basketball sneakers, including select Jordan Brand models like the Hyperdunk 2017, where its flexible, breathable construction enhances lockdown and responsiveness on the court.
Flyknit's defining feature is its precision engineering that reduces material waste by knitting the upper, aligning with Nike’s Move to Zero sustainability initiative. Fans of Flyknit sneakers appreciate the combination of performance and eco-conscious design, which has influenced how Nike and competitors approach lightweight, durable footwear in both lifestyle and sport categories.